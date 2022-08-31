ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

More accessible medication-assisted treatment can help combat fentanyl crisis, AzPHA Executive Director Will Humble says

According to Arizona Public Health Association (AzPHA) Executive Director Will Humble, tackling the fentanyl overdose epidemic in the state comes down to Narcan distribution, preventative measures like fentanyl test strips, and making medication-assisted treatment more accessible. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
ARIZONA STATE
stateofreform.com

Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health is ‘strategic’ way to address high rates of youth mental illness

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently-released Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health encompasses various efforts to help combat rising rates of mental illness and suicide, and low rates of mental health care service utilization among children in the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

Oregonians could start getting bivalent COVID boosters early next week

The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses that could be available early next week. “With fall and winter approaching with circulation of COVID-19 anticipated to increase, when most of us will spend more time indoors, the availability of safe and effective vaccine boosters offers us strong protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Should the Western workgroup endorse the federal recommendations — a decision we expect based on the safety and efficacy of the updated boosters — OHA will make the boosters available to everyone eligible in Oregon so they can get the updated booster as soon as they’re able.”
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Increased Emergency SNAP Benefits Continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in September. Approximately 433,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements

Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing

An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure

It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
OREGON STATE
stateofreform.com

Bill to mandate reduced cost sharing for Covered California nears passage

A bill requiring Covered California to reduce cost sharing requirements will soon be signed into law. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. On Wednesday, Senate Bill 944 passed its final floor reading in the Assembly and moved back into the Senate,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

