Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and more
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fall
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's Day
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'
focushillsboro.com
Oregonians Under The Oregon Health Plan Qualify For Extended Coverage After Childbirth
The state’s health care program now provides 12 months of medically necessary physical, dental, vision, and behavioral care to women in Oregon who give birth and their children while enrolled in Medicaid. Previously, the period of postpartum care for women who are eligible for coverage under the Oregon Health...
KTVL
New OHSU COVID-19 forecast projects new wave in October due to waning immunity
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The newest weekly forecast from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) projects that COVID cases and hospitalizations will continue to fall in September before spiking at the end of October due to waning immunity from current vaccinations. Cases are down throughout the state. OHSU reported...
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
Which Oregon community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
Homelessness is an issue in every part of Oregon, OHA report states
The homeless crisis is more than a Portland problem, and dealing with it will take more than a Portland solution.
stateofreform.com
More accessible medication-assisted treatment can help combat fentanyl crisis, AzPHA Executive Director Will Humble says
According to Arizona Public Health Association (AzPHA) Executive Director Will Humble, tackling the fentanyl overdose epidemic in the state comes down to Narcan distribution, preventative measures like fentanyl test strips, and making medication-assisted treatment more accessible. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
stateofreform.com
Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health is ‘strategic’ way to address high rates of youth mental illness
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently-released Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health encompasses various efforts to help combat rising rates of mental illness and suicide, and low rates of mental health care service utilization among children in the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector...
ijpr.org
Oregonians could start getting bivalent COVID boosters early next week
The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses that could be available early next week. “With fall and winter approaching with circulation of COVID-19 anticipated to increase, when most of us will spend more time indoors, the availability of safe and effective vaccine boosters offers us strong protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Should the Western workgroup endorse the federal recommendations — a decision we expect based on the safety and efficacy of the updated boosters — OHA will make the boosters available to everyone eligible in Oregon so they can get the updated booster as soon as they’re able.”
These are the Oregon counties with the most seniors
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Oregon-based hydrogen hub eyes $8B offered in federal funding
An Oregon company thinks it has a shot at claiming some of the $8 billion the federal government is offering to hydrogen hubs.
theashlandchronicle.com
Increased Emergency SNAP Benefits Continue in September
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in September. Approximately 433,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of...
knkx.org
Despite pandemic impacts, WA and OR among states with longest life expectancy
Washington and Oregon rank in the top ten states for the longest life expectancy, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The high rankings come with the caveat that the pandemic has thrown lengthening human lifespans into reverse across the U.S. It is clear that...
klcc.org
New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements
Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing
An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
Readers respond: Send message with vote on gun measure
It is nearly time for Oregon voters to send a message only they can send. Congress passed their bill, but that’s not the same. They are politicians. Politicians have agendas. Oregon voters express collective wisdom and common values. Oregon voters express morality. What Oregon voters say cannot be dismissed. There is weight and substance. When Oregon voters speak, questions are answered clearly.
focushillsboro.com
Why Is Inflation Making Oregon Residents Worried About Their Money As The Election Draws Near?
According to findings from a recent study, Oregon voters continue to be extremely anxious about their own financial situations, and inflation is by far and away their top concern as the general election draws closer. A recent study conducted by DHM Research found that one in four people who are...
stateofreform.com
Bill to mandate reduced cost sharing for Covered California nears passage
A bill requiring Covered California to reduce cost sharing requirements will soon be signed into law. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. On Wednesday, Senate Bill 944 passed its final floor reading in the Assembly and moved back into the Senate,...
What to know about the health of honey bee colonies in Oregon
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
