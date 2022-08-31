Read full article on original website
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
Roman Reigns walks out of press conference, refuses to answer questions after WWE Clash at the Castle
If you missed it, WWE is airing a press conference with some of the wrestlers who competed at Clash at the Castle. The press conferences started with Triple H talking about the show and the economic boost that WWE gave to Cardiff with more than 70 percent of the fans in attendance coming in from places outside of the city.
Hall of Famer Margaret Court: 'I don't think (Serena Williams) has ever admired me'
Serena Williams came up short Friday night in her pursuit of what would have been a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Now, with Williams' professional tennis playing career presumably over, one of the all-time greats in women's tennis -- who happens to hold that record of two dozen crowns -- is speaking out with some surprising criticism of the modern "G.O.A.T."
Kurt Angle comments on WWE Raw return, says Vince McMahon wouldn't allow him to accept a role in 'Pearl Harbor' movie
Kurt Angle talking about his segment on RAW this past Monday in Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh:. "They had a limo pick me up at my house which was really cool to take me down there to the event. We immediately went to rehearsal. Triple H was the head of rehearsals. He was telling me what to do, how to do it, and what to say. There were also other producers. (Rockstar) Spud was also one of the producers. The writer was Ryan Ward, and I thought he did a great job.”
