ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, WA

Comments / 1

Related
kpq.com

Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

NCW Libraries is Assembling Their Teen Council

NCW Libraries is looking for teens interested in serving their Teen Library Council. Teens between grades 8-12 within Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties are eligible for this opportunity. Council responsibilities include participating in monthly library meetings, help develop content for social media and the library’s website, judge teen...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Chelan, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
City
Rock Island, WA
kpq.com

Overloaded Trailer Likely Cause of Thursday Pear Incident

Thousands of pears are lost after an accident on Highway 2 just east of Cashmere left the roadway covered in fruit Thursday. Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said a truck hauling a trailer of pears was likely overload as it traveled westbound. Eventually the trailer hitch broke, leaving the trailer only holding on by the safety chains and causing the trailer to jackknife back and forth on the road.
CASHMERE, WA
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
KATU.com

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ge Renewables
ncwlife.com

Strong winds pushed the Irving Peak Fire to the west Wednesday

Wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour pushed the Irving Peak Fire about a mile-and-a-half west Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said that fire, one of two above Lake Wenatchee, has burned 2,239 acres since being ignited by lightning Aug. 11. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,165 acres and saw little growth Wednesday.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

July Had the Lowest Unemployment Rate in Wenatchee’s Recorded History

The latest Wenatchee labor report for July reports the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded in Wenatchee’s electronic history. This labor report compares the Wenatchee labor force between July of 2021 and 2022, and between July of 2019 and 2022. The local unemployment rate was at 3.1 percent. However, Wenatchee’s...
WENATCHEE, WA
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire

MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bestofthenorthwest.com

Field of Dreams in Moses Lake

Sometimes you are just in the right place, at the right time. Photographer Jim Choate definitely was, as he found a field of sunflowers in Moses Lake, Washington begging to be photographed. As the late summer sun begins to sit lower in the sky, keep your camera nearby and you just might find a very photographable Pacific Northwest waiting to be captured. If you get a great one, feel free to send it to us on Instagram: @Best_Northwest and we might just share it with fellow lovers of the PNW. Take a look at Jim Choate’s work there too, and you can also find him on Flickr. com. We love seeing and sharing photos of our favorite place in the world.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Collision Leaves Two Dead East of Moses Lake

Update: September 4, 2022 at 1:14 p.m. I-90 around milepost 190 is officially open to traffic. Original: September 4, 2022 at 10:21 a.m. A fatal collision on I-90 left two drivers dead after a pickup truck was found driving in the wrong lane on Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., a...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?

Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy