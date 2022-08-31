Sometimes you are just in the right place, at the right time. Photographer Jim Choate definitely was, as he found a field of sunflowers in Moses Lake, Washington begging to be photographed. As the late summer sun begins to sit lower in the sky, keep your camera nearby and you just might find a very photographable Pacific Northwest waiting to be captured. If you get a great one, feel free to send it to us on Instagram: @Best_Northwest and we might just share it with fellow lovers of the PNW. Take a look at Jim Choate’s work there too, and you can also find him on Flickr. com. We love seeing and sharing photos of our favorite place in the world.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO