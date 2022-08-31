Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested
YAKIMA -- Firefighters are battling a fire at El Porton restaurant, 2500 Main St., in Union Gap. It's currently a 2nd alarm fire. This article will be updated as more details are released.
kpq.com
Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
ifiberone.com
DNR looking for driver of SUV in investigation into cause of wildfire north of Chelan
CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources fire investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road at the time a wildfire was reported in Chelan County. The dark-colored SUV was seen on Union Valley Road at about 2 p.m. The fire...
kpq.com
NCW Libraries is Assembling Their Teen Council
NCW Libraries is looking for teens interested in serving their Teen Library Council. Teens between grades 8-12 within Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties are eligible for this opportunity. Council responsibilities include participating in monthly library meetings, help develop content for social media and the library’s website, judge teen...
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Approves Over 100 Housing Units in Peshastin Despite Neighbors’ Concern
The Chelan County Hearing Examiner approved a 134-lot development in Peshastin on August 30, amidst growing concern from nearby residents. The development will be constructed on 42.1 acres on Larson Road, within Peshastin’s Urban Growth Area. This property used to be a Pear Orchard, but was recently converted to...
kpq.com
Overloaded Trailer Likely Cause of Thursday Pear Incident
Thousands of pears are lost after an accident on Highway 2 just east of Cashmere left the roadway covered in fruit Thursday. Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said a truck hauling a trailer of pears was likely overload as it traveled westbound. Eventually the trailer hitch broke, leaving the trailer only holding on by the safety chains and causing the trailer to jackknife back and forth on the road.
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
ncwlife.com
Strong winds pushed the Irving Peak Fire to the west Wednesday
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour pushed the Irving Peak Fire about a mile-and-a-half west Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said that fire, one of two above Lake Wenatchee, has burned 2,239 acres since being ignited by lightning Aug. 11. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,165 acres and saw little growth Wednesday.
kpq.com
July Had the Lowest Unemployment Rate in Wenatchee’s Recorded History
The latest Wenatchee labor report for July reports the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded in Wenatchee’s electronic history. This labor report compares the Wenatchee labor force between July of 2021 and 2022, and between July of 2019 and 2022. The local unemployment rate was at 3.1 percent. However, Wenatchee’s...
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire
MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
ifiberone.com
Fires may be imminent Friday with Red Flag warning issued for Grant, Douglas and Adams counties
SPOKANE - An unstable atmosphere could wreak havoc on the local landscape due to extreme fire danger Friday through Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Grant, Douglas, Adams, and Lincoln counties. A Red Flag warning is issued when very hot temperatures paired with extremely...
KHQ Right Now
Fire closes westbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge, detour in place
VANTAGE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 was closed for a brief time Thursday night due to fires in the area. However, Washington State Patrol reports the roadway has reopened. Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
bestofthenorthwest.com
Field of Dreams in Moses Lake
Sometimes you are just in the right place, at the right time. Photographer Jim Choate definitely was, as he found a field of sunflowers in Moses Lake, Washington begging to be photographed. As the late summer sun begins to sit lower in the sky, keep your camera nearby and you just might find a very photographable Pacific Northwest waiting to be captured. If you get a great one, feel free to send it to us on Instagram: @Best_Northwest and we might just share it with fellow lovers of the PNW. Take a look at Jim Choate’s work there too, and you can also find him on Flickr. com. We love seeing and sharing photos of our favorite place in the world.
kpq.com
Fatal Collision Leaves Two Dead East of Moses Lake
Update: September 4, 2022 at 1:14 p.m. I-90 around milepost 190 is officially open to traffic. Original: September 4, 2022 at 10:21 a.m. A fatal collision on I-90 left two drivers dead after a pickup truck was found driving in the wrong lane on Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., a...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
