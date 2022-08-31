ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
qudach.com

Consumers Feel Worse Now Than They Did During Covid Lockdowns

The University of Michigan survey of user sentiment measures however U.S. consumers consciousness astir their idiosyncratic finances, concern conditions and buying conditions. Recent surveys person shown that consumers person seldom felt much downbeat astir each of these measures. In the past, erstwhile user sentiment was arsenic depressed arsenic it is...
