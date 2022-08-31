ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Texas State
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Networks refused to run Biden's prime-time speech demonizing MAGA Republicans because it was too 'political' this close to midterms and attacked Trump

CBS, NBC and Fox News all refused to air Biden's prime-time speech attacking MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump because it was too 'political' and close to midterms. People involved in negotiations over Biden's Thursday address in Philadelphia told the Washington Post the networks deemed the remarks 'political' in nature and opted not to televise it as it came two months before midterm elections.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Joe Biden

