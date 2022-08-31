Read full article on original website
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower after US jobs report
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Monday after Wall Street ended last week lower and China tightened anti-virus controls. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel while the euro edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.1% on Friday after U.S. government data showed hiring slowed in August. The number of jobs added still was big enough that forecasters said the Federal Reserve might see it as evidence more interest rate hikes are needed to bring down inflation that is at a four-decade high. Asian trading may be “muted to lower” after Wall Street’s “failed attempt” at a rebound following the jobs report, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.
