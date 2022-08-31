Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Oil Rose Slightly Friday but Posted Weekly Loss
Oil fell this week as prospects for a global economic slowdown weighed heavily on the demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 6.7% for the week amid tightening monetary policy and renewed anti-virus lockdowns in China. Meanwhile, traders shrugged off an announcement by G-7 leaders of plans to cap the price of Russian crude in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.
rigzone.com
New UK O&G Licenses Critical For European Energy Safety
The UK will be almost wholly reliant on imported oil and gas within the next 15 years unless new licenses and investments are granted soon, OEUK said. — The UK will be almost wholly reliant on imported oil and gas within the next 15 years unless new licenses and investments are granted soon, the leading representative body for the UK’s offshore energy industry stated.
rigzone.com
Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
The oil services sector, much like the exploration and production companies it serves, is scarred by the severity of the previous industry downturn that's only just receding in the rear-view mirror. In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal
A 64,000-ton oil tanker named ‘Affinity V’ ran aground in the Suez Canal at the 141km mark, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) revealed in a company statement released on September 1. In the statement, the SCA outlined that the ship had been successfully refloated thanks to the efforts...
rigzone.com
Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Needs $5B Of Investment, Sall Says
Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field. — Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field, according to the West African nation’s President Macky Sall.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave. Read full article here. Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery.
rigzone.com
Operators Launch Multi-Million Tenders On NSTA Pathfinder Website
The North Sea Transition Authority is seeing operators take advantage of its Energy Pathfinder website advertising tenders worth millions of dollars. — Leading operators have floated forward work plans on North Sea Transition Authority’s Energy Pathfinder website. The work will be awarded through tenders for operations and maintenance work worth millions of dollars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
Jumbo Completes Guanabara FPSO Mooring System Installation
Jumbo Offshore deployed one of its offshore installation vessels, the Fairplayer, to transport and install Guanabara FPSO's mooring system. — Jumbo Offshore has completed another one of its milestone projects with the execution of the transport and installation of a torpedo pile mooring system, including mooring for flexible risers, and umbilical for Libra Consortiums Guanabara FPSO.
rigzone.com
DOE Funding New Carbon and Waste Conversion Tech
The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $46 million for 22 projects that will create biofuel energy. — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $46 million for 22 projects that will create biofuel energy to help decarbonize the transportation and power generation sectors. These innovative projects, led by...
rigzone.com
Bears Get the Windfall They Wanted
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at the latest oil price moves, OPEC+ trends, the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
Comments / 0