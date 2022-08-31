Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Bruins Kick Off Football Season Amid Triple Digit Heat Warnings, Eased Water Rules for Fans
Tens of thousands of fans will descend on the Rose Bowl as UCLA starts its football season Saturday morning, and stadium officials are making adjustments to help fans cope with the 106° heat expected to bake the Arroyo. UCLA will kick off its season at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. “It’s...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Third Annual Día De Los Muertos Art Competition
Friday, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced the third annual Día de los Muertos art competition, a celebration of art, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Pasadena Unified School District, the Greater LA Education Foundation, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Los Angeles Unified School District, Mercadito Monarca, 360 Agency and Yankuititl.
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. PUSD Superintendent: San Rafael Principal Ramirez Will Return to Campus in “Near Future”. Márquez Tells City Employees ‘It Will Take Us All to...
pasadenanow.com
Latino Heritage Parade and Festival Activities Launch With a Celebration
With new Pasadena City Manager Miguel Márquez in attendance, members of the Pasadena Latino Heritage Committee welcomed legislators, City officials and members of the local Latino community to the kickoff party for the 24th Annual Pasadena Latino Heritage Parade and Festival activities Thursday at local brewery Cervecería Del Pueblo.
pasadenanow.com
Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Announces 2022-2023 Scholarship Recipients
The Pasadena-based Armenian Educational Benevolent Union has awarded scholarships to five students in California, two in Armenia and two in Lebanon under the group’s 2022 to 2023 Scholarship Fund. AEBU Southern California Chapter grants these annual scholarships to undergraduate students of Armenian descent who are enrolled at accredited four-year...
pasadenanow.com
Local High School Students Conduct Research with Caltech Mentors
In the subbasement of Caltech’s Seeley W. Mudd Laboratory of the Geological Sciences, three high school students took turns with a sledgehammer to smash speckled gray rocks, remnants of 1.7-billion-year-old oceanic crust. Next, the students slid the resulting chips into a crusher. Graduate student Amanda Bednarick, the students’ mentor,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Travels: Nirvana in Napa Valley
Driving up to the Bay Area? San Francisco? Keep driving. Head north out of the City on I-80 for 23 miles. Cut across on Highway 37, to Highway 29 across the Napa river, then keep north. Yountville, California, sits deep in one of the state’s most verdant and bountiful wine-growing...
pasadenanow.com
Revolution in the Barnyard
History tends to repeat itself, and then repeat itself again. A Noise Within’s presentation of George Orwell’s 1945 satire, Animal Farm, as adapted by the National Theatre’s Sir Peter Hall, hammers that point home powerfully. This familiar story of farm animals wanting to rise up against their human leaders degenerates into an ominously dark cautionary tale that seems to ring out a little more truly these days.
