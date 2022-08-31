Kentucky travels to Gainesville this week for the SEC opener of the 2022 season, where the Wildcats will battle Florida in the Swamp. Kentucky picked up a 37-13 win vs. Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, but they face a tough test vs. the Gators in Week 2. Florida defeated No. 7 Utah 29-26 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium last week, getting the Billy Napier era off to a winning start.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO