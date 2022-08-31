Read full article on original website
Barion Brown Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after racing for a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his collegiate debut, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, took the opening kick of the...
Tayvion Robinson Breaks UK Record in Kentucky Debut
The Kentucky Wildcats opened the 2022 season with a 37-13 victory vs. Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field Saturday night. The win was the 60th of Mark Stoops’ career at Kentucky, tying Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most wins in school history. The Wildcats featured a lot of...
Mark Stoops Ties Paul “Bear” Bryant for Most Wins in School History
Kentucky opened the 2022 season with a 37-13 win at Kroger Field vs. Miami (Ohio), a milestone victory for Mark Stoops. The UK coach recorded win number 60 as the head coach at Kentucky, tying Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most in school history. Bryant coached the Wildcats from 1946-1953, finishing his Kentucky career with a record of 60-23-5.
Freshman Barion Brown lives up to the hype in Kentucky debut
Kentucky freshman Barion Brown doesn’t lack big-play ability or speed, and he flashed both in Kentucky’s 37-13 season-opening win vs. Miami (Ohio) Saturday night at Kroger Field. With Kentucky leading Miami (Ohio) 13-10, the 6-1, 166-pound speedster took the opening kick of the second half 100 yards to...
Vince Marrow Sends Message to BBN Ahead of Season Opener
The Kentucky football season is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday night at Kroger Field, where the Wildcats battle the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks in a non-conference matchup. A win vs. Miami (Ohio) would give Mark Stoops his 60th win as head coach of the Wildcats, tying Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most in school history.
Changes to the Kentucky Football Depth Chart Entering Florida Matchup
Kentucky travels to Gainesville this week for the SEC opener of the 2022 season, where the Wildcats will battle Florida in the Swamp. Kentucky picked up a 37-13 win vs. Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, but they face a tough test vs. the Gators in Week 2. Florida defeated No. 7 Utah 29-26 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium last week, getting the Billy Napier era off to a winning start.
