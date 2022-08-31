FLORENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters concluded their 2022 regular season with a doubleheader split with the Florence Y’alls, falling 7-1 in game one and winning game two 11-1. The Otters kicked off the scoring in game one when Elijah MacNamee drove in J.R. Davis with a double down the left field line. From there, the Y’alls took over. Following a pair of leadoff base hits, Brennan Price brought in the Y’alls’ first run while grounding into a double play. Immediately after, Taylor Bryant and Ray Zuberer hit back-to-back solo home runs to kick the lead to 3-1. The sides exchanged scoring opportunities in the second and third, but the Y’alls’ advantage grew once again in the fourth. After three men reached with one out, Bryant walked in a run, causing a pitching change from Evansville. Directly after Jacob Bowles entered the game, a sacrifice fly from Zuberer added a fifth run to the Y’alls total. In the fifth, the Y’alls added runs once again. After Florence began the inning with back-to-back singles, Rodney Tennie brought in a run with an RBI single. Within the next at-bat, Luke Harper brought in the seventh and final run for the Y’alls while grounding into a double play. The loss fell to Ryan O’Reilly while the win went to Jeremy Ovalle.

