Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. Some residents say the flash flooding caused basement flooding...
Crews called to 3 vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a three-vehicle wreck on North Saint Joseph Avenue Tuesday morning. Deputies say that happened in the 2800 block of North Saint Joe. They say nobody was hurt. That roadway has since reopened.
Labor Day Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are trying to piece together what happened in Smith Mills Saturday night. Troopers are investigating a double murder-suicide that left the community in shock. Plus, Canadian authorities are still searching for two suspects following a stabbing spree in several locations. At least ten...
Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - East Ninth Street from Wing Avenue to Stone Street in Owensboro will be closed for sewer repairs. That’s expected to start Tuesday. The closure is expected to last three days, weather pending. Traffic will be detoured.
Aces men’s and women’s soccer games both washed away by rain
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to wet field conditions and the expectation for rain and thunderstorms most of the afternoon in the Evansville area, Sunday afternoon’s women’s soccer match between the University of Evansville and Northern Kentucky has been canceled. On Saturday, the Evansville area received over three...
West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival under a month away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just under a month away from the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club has been preparing for its 101st festival. We’re told you can look forward to your Fall Festival favorites, including food booths, rides and the coveted half-pot. In recent years,...
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management said a helicopter that went missing late Saturday night was found on Monday. Officials reported that the helicopter had crashed and was found around 3 p.m. near Highway 70 and Park Boundry Road. Dispatch confirmed the aircraft crashed...
Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
Interview with West Side Nut Club's Brian Woods
HFD responds to early Sunday apartment fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a structure fire early Sunday morning. According to a social media post, that happened around 5:17 a.m. at the intersection of second and Ingram streets, across from Holy Name Catholic church. Fire officials say when they arrived,...
Griewe paces USI women’s cross country at Appalachian State open
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country junior Lauren Greiwe (West Harrison, Indiana) finished 18th out of 138 competitors Friday evening to pace the Screaming Eagles to a seventh-place finish out of 13 teams in the season-opening Appalachian State Covered Bridge Open. Greiwe completed the...
Car drives through Dollar Tree in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a car went into a convenience store on Saturday morning. This happened at the Dollar Tree location on the 400 block of South Green Street in Henderson. Dispatch says crews were called to the scene around 10:25 a.m. Pictures sent to 14 News show...
Otters split doubleheader at Florence, now prepare for wild card game at Schaumburg
FLORENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters concluded their 2022 regular season with a doubleheader split with the Florence Y’alls, falling 7-1 in game one and winning game two 11-1. The Otters kicked off the scoring in game one when Elijah MacNamee drove in J.R. Davis with a double down the left field line. From there, the Y’alls took over. Following a pair of leadoff base hits, Brennan Price brought in the Y’alls’ first run while grounding into a double play. Immediately after, Taylor Bryant and Ray Zuberer hit back-to-back solo home runs to kick the lead to 3-1. The sides exchanged scoring opportunities in the second and third, but the Y’alls’ advantage grew once again in the fourth. After three men reached with one out, Bryant walked in a run, causing a pitching change from Evansville. Directly after Jacob Bowles entered the game, a sacrifice fly from Zuberer added a fifth run to the Y’alls total. In the fifth, the Y’alls added runs once again. After Florence began the inning with back-to-back singles, Rodney Tennie brought in a run with an RBI single. Within the next at-bat, Luke Harper brought in the seventh and final run for the Y’alls while grounding into a double play. The loss fell to Ryan O’Reilly while the win went to Jeremy Ovalle.
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the rain falling down across the Tri-State on Saturday afternoon, it turned into a perfect day to do something fun indoors like go to the movies. Saturday was National Cinema Day, which meant that movie tickets were only $3 at both Showplace Cinemas and...
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say their was a single car crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
Harrison basketball standout Jahni Summers headed to post-grad program
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the top basketball stars in Southern Indiana from the 2021-2022 season is taking his talents to the next level. Harrison high school’s Jahni Summers will continue growing on the court at DME Academy. DME Academy is a post-graduate basketball program Summers says will...
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
USI volleyball falls to Cornell in Kent State Invitational
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sophomore outside hitter Abby Weber (Fishers, Indiana) and junior outside/right side hitter/setter Katherine Koch (Belleville, Illinois) each produced the Screaming Eagles’ first double-double of the season, but it was not enough as University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (0-6, 0-0 OVC) loses to Cornell University (2-1), 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 19-25), Saturday in the Kent State Invitational. Weber tallied 16 kills and 10 digs while Koch recorded 41 assists and 11 digs.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue. That happened Monday evening. An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam. Authorities...
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 3. Sawyer Guillaume, RB, Perry Central: Guillaume rushed six times for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Commodore’s week 3 shutout victory over Crawford County (62-0). Perry Central is now 3-0. Clay Conner, QB, Boonville:...
