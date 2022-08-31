Read full article on original website
Bay Area university loses top ranking on Forbes' best colleges list
This year, Forbes' methodology for ranking schools focused on the return on investment.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley, Stanford tie for No. 2 in Forbes' annual list of America's Top Colleges
BERKELEY, Calif. - Forbes released its annual ranking of America’s top colleges on Tuesday, and once again, the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University continued to be named among the best in the nation, tying for second place this year. UC Berkeley fell from its top slot last...
Kaiser nurses picket across state
OAKLAND -- Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser facilities across the state participated in the picket and said they have been in negotiations for a new contract with minor movement on important issues.The nurses' union says they want contracts that include health and safety provisions that address the dangers of infectious diseases, workplace violence prevention standards that...
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA Dream
There are not many accomplishments that have eluded Stephen Curry over the course of his life, but there has been one that had long haunted him, getting his college degree. Now though, he can check that one off his list as he officially graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday, August 31st in a special ceremony that included speeches from Bob McKillop, his former coach and his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry. It took place thirteen years after he left school early to follow his dream of NBA glory.
Bay Area school district offering low-cost apartments to teachers to combat shortages
School districts across the country are grappling with teacher shortages — and communities with unaffordable housing are often hit the hardest. "There's been times when we didn't have a math teacher, or we didn't have a language teacher," Megan Carey, the principal of Terra Nova High School, located just south of San Francisco, told CBS News. The reason? "High cost of living — 100%!" she said.Now, her school district is trying something new: affordable housing on school property. It's a 122-unit apartment complex that was approved by local voters and built for teachers and staff on property owned by the Jefferson Union...
marinmagazine.com
Private School Guide Highlights: 2022’s Best Schools
Here’s some ideas on where to send your kids. Integrity. Kindness. Service. Brandeis Marin is recognized as a forward-thinking center of educational innovation and celebrated for providing a project-based education infused with joy, spiritual exploration, and self-discovery. Students arrive as curious youngsters hungry for knowledge and graduate as critical thinkers and problem solvers. By cultivating academic excellence in a community that brings to life progressive Jewish values, we inspire open.
Serra stuns De La Salle in nationally televised Northern California high school football GOW
In renewal of Bay Area rivalry, Padres fights back from 21-7 fourth-quarter deficit to win on last-second field goal by Dylan Joudieh
NBC San Diego
San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot
A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks
Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
‘We have a diet that is literally killing us.’ Why Frances Moore Lappé’s groundbreaking ‘Diet for a Small Planet’ is more relevant than ever
Lappé talks about the intersection of democracy and food systems and the impact of her first book 50 years later ahead of a San Mateo County Libraries event Sept. 7. Back in 1971, Frances Moore Lappé broke ground as an early advocate of plant-based eating in her first book, “Diet for a Small Planet.” Researched from the library at UC Berkeley, the 26-year-old Texas native’s book would go on to inspire generations of vegetarians, highlight the role of the meat industry in shaping food scarcity and invite people to try plant-based recipes.
MitchMash: Serra vs. De La Salle won't be playing 'Pac-Man' on ESPNU
The names of players who have crossed the lines at De La Salle-Concord and Serra-San Mateo would raise the brow of any football fan. Serra alums Tom Brady — already given the GOAT tag — and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann are chief headliners. De La Salle counters with less legendary ...
The Almanac Online
No winning bidder as Menlo Park USGS campus auction closes
Bidding has closed on the 17-acre United States Geological Survey (USGS) campus in Menlo Park without a buyer. The USGS campus is owned by the General Services Administration (GSA), the government agency that serves as a property manager for federal office buildings. The GSA is gathering market research and will re-evaluate the sale's terms, Andra Higgs, a Region 9 Public Affairs Officer, said in an email. The information is being gathered from interested parties, who include developers, investors, nonprofit organizations, corporations and individuals, according to Higgs.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Half Moon Bay
Located just 25 miles south of San Francisco in San Mateo County, Half Moon Bay is like the best of California in one beautiful seaside setting. The sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs offer spectacular scenery and big wave surfing, and occasional sightings of grey whales. The walkable Main Street is...
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
Paradise Post
Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area
Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
What San Jose should know about the new COVID vaccine
The new omicron variant booster shot may be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. Until now, the current vaccine and boosters did not target omicron. The new booster shot is designed to be effective against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The formula combines half of the original vaccine with protections that target the omicron subvariants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the new shot this week, with availability as soon as next week.
An algae bloom has killed thousands of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area
An algae bloom has killed thousands of fish in the San Francisco Bay Area in recent weeks, officials say, forcing shoreline cleanups, spreading unpleasant odor and spurring scientists to further investigate the extent of the ecological damage.
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
