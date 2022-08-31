Read full article on original website
Missouri Botanical Garden welcomes thousands for Japanese Festival
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden celebrated its 45th Japanese Festival over Labor Day weekend. It’s home to one of the largest Japanese gardens in the country. “This festival is actually a thank you to the St. Louis community, from the Japanese American community. Because of internment. We had 40 families jump off the train when they were coming through St. Louis to relocate and of all the cities they stopped at on the train ride. St. Louis was the only one to welcome them,” Bonita Harmon, with Kimono-San of St. Louis, said.
stlmag.com
5 healthy fall date ideas in St. Louis
Fall in St. Louis is the season of pumpkin spice lattes and playoff pushes at Busch Stadium. It's also an opportunity to get outside, enjoy the changing colors, and explore the region's attractions before the cold of winter keeps us at home, cuddled up with a partner underneath a cozy blanket. Before things get too chilly, be sure to take advantage of all of the ways to make date night (or date afternoon) in St. Louis more active, healthy, and exciting. Here are a few ideas that promise to be both memorable and, for the most part, affordable.
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
lutheranmuseum.com
Dad Dies on His Birthday
I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
Magic Chef Mansion hosts self-guided tours Saturday, Sept. 3
ST. LOUIS – One of St Louis’ most impressive mansions opens for self-guided tours this Saturday. The Magic Chef Mansion was built in 1908 on Russell Boulevard near the South Grand Water Tower. In recent years, Owner Shelley Donaho has offered tours to help fund the 12,000-foot old world estate.
Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area
Aldermen in Brentwood approved $7.4 million for the project on Wednesday
St. Louis Standards: Ruiz Is a North-County Tradition
The Florissant mainstay has been a must-visit destination for Mexican fare since 1966
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold VFW’s first car show attracts big crowd
About 1,000 people turned out Aug. 28 at Arnold VFW Post 2593 for its first-ever Car Show for Veterans, hall manager Jamie Hodge said. “It was packed,” she said. “It was unreal. The entire day people were coming and going. There was not a spot left in our parking lot. Our club room was full. The hall was packed. It was so good.”
40southnews.com
Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL
After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
fox9.com
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
Small Town in Illionis is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
KMOV
Meet the fearless 7-year-old on the path to becoming a Steve Irwin of the Midwest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- “C’mon! Let’s go catch some snakes, lizards, toads, frogs, spiders and whatever else we can find today!”. “Don’t be afraid of any of them because they won’t hurt you. They like us! " Move over Jack Randall and Coyote Peterson. Welcome...
World
St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam
A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
'It's just surprising': Community members react to triple stabbing outside restaurant in Mascoutah
MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two women and one man were stabbed outside a restaurant and bar in Mascoutah, Illinois, Sunday morning. Mascoutah police were called to Skootr's Restaurant & Bar around 12:30 a.m. in response to the stabbing. While there are still many unanswered questions, it's left many community members,...
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 2 to September 4
Festivals abound this weekend
Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis
Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend?
laduenews.com
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
