Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Missouri Botanical Garden welcomes thousands for Japanese Festival

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Botanical Garden celebrated its 45th Japanese Festival over Labor Day weekend. It’s home to one of the largest Japanese gardens in the country. “This festival is actually a thank you to the St. Louis community, from the Japanese American community. Because of internment. We had 40 families jump off the train when they were coming through St. Louis to relocate and of all the cities they stopped at on the train ride. St. Louis was the only one to welcome them,” Bonita Harmon, with Kimono-San of St. Louis, said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

5 healthy fall date ideas in St. Louis

Fall in St. Louis is the season of pumpkin spice lattes and playoff pushes at Busch Stadium. It's also an opportunity to get outside, enjoy the changing colors, and explore the region's attractions before the cold of winter keeps us at home, cuddled up with a partner underneath a cozy blanket. Before things get too chilly, be sure to take advantage of all of the ways to make date night (or date afternoon) in St. Louis more active, healthy, and exciting. Here are a few ideas that promise to be both memorable and, for the most part, affordable.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Dad Dies on His Birthday

I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold VFW’s first car show attracts big crowd

About 1,000 people turned out Aug. 28 at Arnold VFW Post 2593 for its first-ever Car Show for Veterans, hall manager Jamie Hodge said. “It was packed,” she said. “It was unreal. The entire day people were coming and going. There was not a spot left in our parking lot. Our club room was full. The hall was packed. It was so good.”
ARNOLD, MO
40southnews.com

Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL

After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam

A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline

One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

