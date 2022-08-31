As President Biden makes clear the difference between reasonable Republicans and their MAGA counterparts, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett joins Ali Velshi to explain why making that distinction is important and why both parties need to take Trump at his word when he says he wants to pardon insurrectionists. “If he should run for president, I know and hope that every democratic candidate will play that in a loop, so the American people understand that we have an individual who wants to be president who agrees with insurrection and potential overthrow of the government if he doesn't get his way.”Sept. 3, 2022.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO