Fort Myers City Council to discuss golf carts driving on public roads
Fort Myers City Council will be having a discussion on whether or not to allow golf carts on streets with speed limits less than 35 mph.
WINKNEWS.com
Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County
Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda Airport to make emergency repairs to cracks in main runway
Cracks create concerns at a busy airport in Charlotte County. Punta Gorda Airport has multiple cracks on its main runway, which is only two years old. There is now a team assessing the damages to determine the cause of the cracks, which are not what the Punta Gorda Airport Authority paid for.
WINKNEWS.com
License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood
The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
All lanes back open after crash in Port Charlotte
All lanes on S McCall Road are back open after a crash caused closures. FHP is investigating the accident.
usf.edu
Massive land use change would allow a new city to arise in rural eastern Sarasota County
Sarasota County Commissioners voted Wednesday to rezone 4,120 acres in the county's northeast corner for a new planned community. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. A steady stream of about two dozen residents told board members the change is not compatible with the county's master...
Victim in downtown shooting sues nightclub, parking service for damages
The victim, who was paralyzed in the Aug. 14 shooting, alleges an argument between her and the accused shooter began in the Edge nightclub and escalated to the parking garage.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man accused of construction fraud turns himself in
A Collier County man has turned himself in after an investigation into construction fraud by the State Attorney’s Office. The State Attorney’s Office says William Burgess, 67, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Burgess is facing a first-degree felony for a scheme to...
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was airlifted following a serious crash in Venice. Both lanes of eastbound East Venice Avenue at Venetian Parkway are shut down at this time for investigation. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. Shortly before 5 p.m., a blue Mustang traveling on E. Venice...
Click10.com
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
WINKNEWS.com
3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store
Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
Naples man arrested after defrauding multiple contractors
A Naples man was arrested after he forged his application for a contracting license and defrauded individuals.
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman killed in SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County
A woman was killed in an SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Naples woman was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, around 3:10 a.m. As she approached a curve, her SUV went off the roadway and collided with a traffic signal pole.
WINKNEWS.com
Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples
Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
1 detained as SWAT team involved in narcotics search at Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
WINKNEWS.com
3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal
Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home
Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
