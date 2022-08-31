ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County

Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
WINKNEWS.com

License plate reader cameras requested for Port Royal neighborhood

The Port Royal homeowners association requests to install eight license plate reading cameras in the neighborhood. The association is will donate $105,000 towards their request to install the cameras. That leaves a $50,000 balance for the license plate reader installation. This is an attempt to crack down on crime in...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Hotels#Business Industry#Linus Business#Townplace#Towneplace Suites#General Hotels Corp
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian airlifted following crash in Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was airlifted following a serious crash in Venice. Both lanes of eastbound East Venice Avenue at Venetian Parkway are shut down at this time for investigation. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. Shortly before 5 p.m., a blue Mustang traveling on E. Venice...
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 Broward suspects arrested after theft in Naples store

Three Broward County residents were arrested on Wednesday after Collier deputies said they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Naples big box store. Deputies did not specify what store the three stole the items from. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Fields, 33, Jessica Thompson...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Woman killed in SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County

A woman was killed in an SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Naples woman was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, around 3:10 a.m. As she approached a curve, her SUV went off the roadway and collided with a traffic signal pole.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two bears caught on camera in a driveway of a home in Naples

Two bears were caught on camera having the time of their lives in a driveway of a Naples home on Saturday morning. Neighbors said this isn’t the first time it’s happened in that community. Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra have lived in Naples for five years. They never would...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal

Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home

Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy