Small Brush Fire in Hansen Dam Recreation Area Contained

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Fire crews Wednesday contained a brush fire that was burning in about two acres in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area.

The fire was reported near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD crews managed to contain the fire by about 2 p.m., and the department reported ground units were treating two separate one-acre brush fires at the scene as one fire.

Firefighters were set to remain on the scene for at least two hours to douse remaining hot spots.

No structure were threatened, and no injuries were immediately reported, according to the LAFD. The cause of the fire was under investigation.