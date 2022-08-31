ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

A pair once more: Gregory Grenon, Mary Josephson art exhibited

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7L3u_0hd2YFvJ00 The late Grenon and wife Josephson shared a passion in painting the human form, and Russo Lee Gallery shows their work.

Gregory Grenon and Mary Josephson formed quite the artistic power couple, each accomplished painters joined as married partners.

So, more than a great artist passed away when Grenon died at age 73 in February. The two were together for decades, each hailing from Michigan but meeting in Portland. They loved motorcycles, baseball, each other and, of course, fantastic colors and art.

In fact, Josephson shares a story of when they first met. She asked him what his favorite color was. He said sap green. He asked her the same question. She said olive green. Both similar colors.

"And, I thought, 'Huh, maybe this guy does have something going on,'" she said. "We started dating soon after that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hd2YFvJ00

Russo Lee Gallery is honoring both artists with "Saints and Monsters, Monsters and Saints," works by Josephson and Grenon (1948-2022), opening Thursday, Sept. 1 and showing through Oct. 1. The opening reception is 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Russo Lee Gallery, 805 N.W. 21st Ave.

"Aside from a literal translation, the exhibition title is an apt description of the ricocheting emotional world from which inspiration is born," publicity stated.

"Gregory and Mary's artwork was paramount from their first meeting and throughout their lives together. They interpreted the world through paint, with color a powerful tool and weapon. Painting the human form, particularly images of women, was a shared passion."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVuLW_0hd2YFvJ00 Josephson, who lives in Linnton, remains grateful for time spent with Grenon, including in the months before his passing in Italy, October 2021 to January 2022. Grenon had long dealt with atrial fibrillation (Afib for short), and it was in Italy that the two had the most fun, painting and enjoying each other's company and living the relaxed life. Grenon was on oxygen at the time.

Back in Portland, Grenon went to the emergency room and was placed in the intensive care unit — remember, this was during the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant visitors weren't allowed into the ICU.

Josephson was unable to visit with Grenon in the hospital. She spoke with him, along with a chaplain, via Zoom. He was animated and lucid. It was the last time she spoke with him. He died Feb. 6.

"That was the hardest, hardest part," she said. "For people who have been together for so long …"

Many of Josephson's photos in the Russo Lee exhibit represent time spent in Umbria, Italy with Grenon just before his passing.

While there, immersed in ancient history and culture, Josephson experienced a sense of wonder that permeated every aspect of daily life.

Said publicity: "Her paintings reflect a mix of mythological creatures, real monsters, saints and maidens. Many works also reflect Josephson's recent thoughts about the nature of 'home,' both the sense one carries inside and the physical structure itself."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V68to_0hd2YFvJ00 Josephson said it was one of the only times the couple went anywhere not specifically for an exhibition opening. It fed into her feeling of "home" in the many paintings she produced in Italy — it's an emotional home. Both of them painted there, and felt wonderful in the experience.

"A really enchanted time," she said.

"No matter where you went, carry itself (home) within your heart," she said. "Wherever you are, that's where it is."

The Grenon works in the exhibition are a cross-section of his varied ways of working throughout his career, including as a colorist and exploring dynamic and expressive qualities of people. He excelled at painting on reverse glass. He's an artist who has shown in many galleries.

They both loved colors. Remember, it's one of the reasons they ended up together.

After Grenon passed, Josephson sought to be a better artist.

"I am not going to bore myself ever again by painting the same painting again and again," she said. "I'm going to shock myself, paint something exciting to me."

For more: russoleegallery.com .

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

POW/MIA Recognition Day event set in Portland

The third Friday in September is the day to remember loved ones unaccounted for or left behind.The public is invited to a special POW/MIA Recognition Day event in Portland. VFW Post 1325 and Nort Portland Eagles 3426 are sponsoring an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner prior to the ceremony that is a fundraiser for their student scholarship essay contests. POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday of September each year. This year it is Sept. 16. This is the day to remember the loved ones who have been left behind and reach out to honor our nation's unaccounted for prisoners...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland nonprofit receives $7.7 million from MacKenzie Scott

Friends of the Children aims to expand mentorships with historic donation from e-commerce fortunePortland nonprofit Friends of the Children received a $7.7 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The sizable donation — the single largest gift ever received by the Portland chapter — was part of a $44 million gift to Friends of the Children's Portland-based national network, which includes 26 chapters. Friends of the Children is a national youth mentoring program that pays professional mentors, called Friends, to be part of a child's life for 12 or more years. It's the only national program that relies on paid, professional...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

September Arts: Gallery looks at Black Americans in 'Good Sport'

Paintings by Jeremy Okai Davis at Elizabeth Leach Gallery focus on Blacks in sports and academia and 'sportsmanship.'The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings each month. Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info. • Reminder: "Turning Inward, Judy Chicago" traces the woman's six decades of development and work as a Jewish artist, and it shows at Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, 724 N.W. Davis St., through Sept. 23. It's from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland rail museum wins historic logging locomotive

The Oregon Rail Heritage Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sept. 24.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday — a historic logging steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gifted the center the Mount Emily Shay, a locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger existing historic steam passenger and freight locomotives housed in the working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center won over two other railroad museums who had also applied for the locomotive. The decision...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
State
Michigan State
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Lake Oswego Review

Honoring Philip Cuomo, arts companies seek to secure CoHo Theatre

Organizers fear the demand for property in Slabtown area threatens the longtime performance space.In honor of the beloved Philip Cuomo, three theater companies have formed a collaborative to preserve and expand Northwest Portland performance space. The Cuomo Theatre Collaborative involves Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, CoHo Productions and Third Rail Repertory Theatre, all of which Cuomo worked with before passing away from cancer late in 2021. He was a artist, producer, teacher and mentor, and Cuomo was well-known for his instruction with CoHo Clown Cohort. The space in question is CoHo Theatre at 2257 N.W. Raleigh St., which has been a...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Halloween fun: The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch opens

It's the start of the Halloween season at the popular Sauvie Island attraction, which marks its 24th year.It's two months until Halloween, but it's not too early to get into the mood. One of Portland's most popular attractions for 24 years opens Saturday, Sept. 3. It's The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island, 16511 N.W. Gillihan Road — a maze and a pumpkin patch on one visit! Portland's original corn maze The MAiZE is eight acres where you can get lost (figuratively) in farm-filled fun. The first half is an easier walk. Overall, The MAiZE takes about 45...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

'The Art of Food': Andy Warhol, more featured at Schnitzer museum

The exhibit at Portland State University focuses on artist interpretation of food, how it impacts our everyday lives.Jordan Schnitzer and his family have quite a collection of art, and none better than works by Andy Warhol. So, it makes sense for him to want to share the works as much as possible. The latest exhibition from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation, "The Art of Food," features works by 37 artists, including Warhol, John Baldessari, Enrique Chagoya, Alex Katz, Alison Saar, Lorna Simpson and Oregon-based artists Katherine Ace, Chris Antemann, Malia Jensen and Sherrie Wolf. There'll...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Art in the Pearl to draw thousands to Portland's Pearl District

It takes place Sept. 3-5, and features about 80 artists and their works, which, of course, will be available for sale.It's quintessential Portland: Three days of artists and thousands of art aficionados gathering in one of the more popular neighborhoods in the city — and works being appreciated and sold. Hopefully it'll be nice weather for the 26th Art in the Pearl, Saturday to Monday, Sept. 3-5, in the North Park Blocks of Pearl District. The festival returned last year after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it proved to be popular again, even with changes. A...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art World#Real Monsters
Lake Oswego Review

Hand2Mouth's 'Home/Land': Living an hour of the displaced life

Portland company teams with France's Begat Theater, New York City's WaxFactory on Zidell Yards street theater show."It could be any of us," said Jonathan Walters of Hand2Mouth Theatre, meaning "home" and "land" can be lost for whatever reason, the premise to his company's latest collaborative show, "Home/Land." Progress and gentrification have driven out poor and Black residents from parts of Portland. Governments have pushed out Native Americans in the West. A flood destroyed the city of Vanport. Japanese-Americans faced internment during World War II. Homeless live on streets, suffering from a myriad of issues. The list goes on and on...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Lidia Yuknavitch meets Omar El Akkad in author talk

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31 Author talk — Literary fans should like this pairing. Notable Oregon authors Lidia Yuknavitch and Omar El Akkad will meet in conversation about Yuknavitch's new book, "Thrust," at Broadway Books, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Yuknavitch has authored "The Book of Joan" and "The Small Backs of Children," which won the 2016 Oregon Book Awards award for fiction, as well as the novel "Dora: A Headcase." And, she has a widely read memoir "The Chronology of Water" and "The Misfit's Manifesto," a...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Women in Motorsports changes makeup of pit row at IndyCar Series

Veterans Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta are involved in initiative, and all jobs have been made available for women.If you walk down the NTT IndyCar Series pit row at this weekend's Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway, you might notice that there are more women employed by the racing teams than in prior years. That's a direct result of the Women in Motorsports initiative embraced by many of the teams, and by IndyCar generally. "Any position available on a race team is open to a female," says 14-time road racing champion and team owner Cindi Lux,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United, how to watch, what to look for

Timbers return to Providence Park on Sunday for a nationally televised battle with Atlanta.With five games left in the season, the Timbers (at 9-8-12) hold the final playoff spot. Two inspiring wins in a row have bolstered Portland's playoff chances, but the margin of error remains slim entering a nationally televised match against an equally desperate Atlanta United side. HOW TO WATCH When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 Where: Providence Park. TV: FOX 12 Radio: 750 AM WHAT TO WATCH FOR The Timbers are trying to make a late-season push into the playoffs and need to tack on a third...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Portland Tribune

Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war."It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors. "And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added. Dumond is still surprised to learn that people...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Late Portland lawyer John Schwabe: Hero of Battle of Guadalcanal

The pivotal World War II Solomon Island Campaign began 80 years ago in August 1942. Eighty years ago in August, a brutal series of South Pacific battles with the Japanese military marked a decision turning point in World War II. Collectively known as the Solomon Islands Campaign and including the Battle of Guadalcanal, they marked the Allies' 1942 transition from defensive to offensive operations, allowing them to seize the strategic initiative. One U.S. Marine involved in the fighting was John Schwabe, who later would graduate law school, move to Portland, and lead one of the largest and most successful law...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Scott McLaughlin wins pole at Grand Prix of Portland at PIR

Team Penske teammate Will Power will also start on front row for Sunday's race; read here about support races resultsTeam Penske driver Scott McLaughlin will start Sunday's IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Portland race from the pole position at Portland International Raceway. After a highly competitive qualifying process, McLaughlin's teammate and IndyCar series points leader Will Power will start outside on the front row. He completed a fast lap on the PIR road course in 58.2349 seconds. "I knew coming in that we had really strong race cars from Team Penske," McLaughlin said. "My car got a little bit worse...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland air quality may worsen as wildfire smoke creeps in

The air quality is much worse in most other Northwest cities, thanks to an array of wildfires in the area. Moderate air-quality conditions will be possible around Portland today as wildfire smoke settles into the Willamette Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reported on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that fluctuating hazy conditions may be possible in Portland due to a lack of wind that might otherwise push smoke out of the area. "Our high-pressure pattern that's anchored over the (Pacific Northwest) has not only resulted in excessive heat across the valley this...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Wow! At 40, Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' re-released

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.TUESDAY, AUG. 30 'Thriller' — Who among us walking the streets of Portland hasn't heard (and enjoyed) Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album. Uh, nobody? "Thriller" spent 500 weeks on the Billboard album chart, and gave us classics such as "Beat It," "Billie Jean" and, of course, "Thriller" — basically every song was a big hit. It won eight Grammys. Well, the biggest selling album of all-time worldwide — 100 million since its Nov. 30, 1982 release — will be re-released as a double CD set with...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Dogs rescued from Ukraine find new homes in Southeast

Life has been hard for some of these dogs; even before, some had no owners. Southeast Portland is stepping up.Two dogs rescued from the war in Ukraine charmed customers at Sellwood Pet Supply on Saturday, Aug. 6. The store, the dogs' foster families, and a local dog rescue group organized the adoption showcase in hopes of finding a forever home for each of the homeless dogs. Kiev, an adorably scruffy mid-sized black mix, greeted humans and dogs enthusiastically as they entered the store at 8334 S.E. 17th Ave. The other dog, Carolina — and nicknamed Cora — mostly slept alongside...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

My view: The KKK in Oregon – same wine, different bottle

A veteran reporter returns to the Tribune to document the rise and fall of the Klan in the 1920s Oregon. The KKK in Oregon Steve Law retired from journalism in 2019 and returned to the Tribune this summer to write a five-part series of news articles on the history of how the Ku Klux Klan briefly dominated political power in Portland, and throughout Oregon, in the 1920s. This opinion column is the culmination of Law's series. Part I The Klan comes to Oregon Part 2 New political powerhouse Part 3 Target: Catholic schools Part 4 Newspapers in the...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

THIS! Adrienne Truscott's telling you

Edgy, nervy, vaudeville feminism is served cold at TBA:22, by a familiar artist A few years ago, Adrienne Truscott was in the middle of making a show with two other women when the budget was drastically cut. So, she fulfilled her contract by making a totally different, one-woman show. Truscott used some writing she had at hand that was not intended for the stage. The main theme was trauma. Aside from her own private trauma, Truscott has been dealing out loud with the trauma of Donald Trump since he was elected president in 2016, and especially with the trauma of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy