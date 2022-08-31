ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)

It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
City
Bend, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Roam On Over to Minnesota Avenue for Inspired Seasonal Eats & Drinks

While Labor Day signals a change of seasons with long, hot days giving way to longer, cooler nights, dining on the patio is a wonderful way to ease into autumn. That’s why one of Bend’s favorite downtown restaurants has renovated and revamped its outdoor patio seating this year so their guests, locals and visitors alike, can enjoy the refreshing air and bustling street view for as long as possible before the snow flies. But the patio isn’t the only reason to make a reservation at the Oxford Hotel’s Roam restaurant.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville

Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Found: Redmond teen located in Bend

UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined

Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including three structure-protection task forces, rushed to tackle a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond, prompting evacuations in the area before it was stopped. The post Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVL

Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

 The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Thieves take motorcycles, cars from Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend

A Central Oregon business has been stolen from twice recently. Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend was hit around a month ago. Two motorcycles were stolen and an employee’s vehicle was taken. The business suffered another loss Monday night. Thieves broke into the back lot and got away with multiple...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Safeway shooter’s online threats draw concern about C.O schools’ security measures

With the Safeway shooting on the east side of Bend that claimed the lives of two Central Oregonians Sunday night, one of whom fought heroically to disarm the shooter, questions regarding school safety and security have been raised by community members. The post Safeway shooter’s online threats draw concern about C.O schools’ security measures appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

