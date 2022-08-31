Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)
It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
Editorial: A tragedy in Bend and the last line of defense
No laws kept 20-year-old Ethan B. Miller from buying the AR-15 he used in last Sunday’s shootings at a Safeway store in Bend. No parent, counselor or other adult intervened to thwart Miller’s plans to kill. As best as officials have been able to tell from surveillance video,...
KTVZ
The Big Playback 9/2 Pt. 1: Mtn. View and Redmond start season at home, with different results
Kickoff of another season of The Big Playback, with your host Noah Chast! First up: Mountain View's comeback falls just short, while Redmond dominates for an impressive win. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Roam On Over to Minnesota Avenue for Inspired Seasonal Eats & Drinks
While Labor Day signals a change of seasons with long, hot days giving way to longer, cooler nights, dining on the patio is a wonderful way to ease into autumn. That’s why one of Bend’s favorite downtown restaurants has renovated and revamped its outdoor patio seating this year so their guests, locals and visitors alike, can enjoy the refreshing air and bustling street view for as long as possible before the snow flies. But the patio isn’t the only reason to make a reservation at the Oxford Hotel’s Roam restaurant.
Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
Army veteran ‘died a hero’ confronting Oregon Safeway shooter
Donald Surrett Jr., was one of two people killed Sunday night after he reportedly tried to disarm the shooter, who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle in the store's produce section.
centraloregondaily.com
Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville
Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight
The 20-year-old gunman involved in the Bend, Oregon, Safeway shooting was known for getting into fights.
Level 3 evacuations ordered for SW Redmond fire
Authorities announced that a fire spanning approximately eight acres has spurred evacuations in Southwest Redmond, Oregon, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
centraloregondaily.com
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including three structure-protection task forces, rushed to tackle a wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond, prompting evacuations in the area before it was stopped. The post Wildfire west of Redmond stopped at 10 acres, prompts evacuations; cause undetermined appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cowboy Fire 9 miles SE of Prineville forces evacuations in Crook County
A fire roared to life southeast of Prineville Friday afternoon and forced evacuations of dozens of homes near Prineville Reservoir. The Cowboy Fire grew quickly and threatened numerous homes in the Juniper Canyon area. The fire was first reported about 3 pm Friday afternoon. It grew quickly to about 40...
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Thieves take motorcycles, cars from Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend
A Central Oregon business has been stolen from twice recently. Pro Caliber Motorsports in Bend was hit around a month ago. Two motorcycles were stolen and an employee’s vehicle was taken. The business suffered another loss Monday night. Thieves broke into the back lot and got away with multiple...
KTVZ
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
Safeway shooter’s online threats draw concern about C.O schools’ security measures
With the Safeway shooting on the east side of Bend that claimed the lives of two Central Oregonians Sunday night, one of whom fought heroically to disarm the shooter, questions regarding school safety and security have been raised by community members. The post Safeway shooter’s online threats draw concern about C.O schools’ security measures appeared first on KTVZ.
