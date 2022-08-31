Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Memorial Stair Climb coming to EAC’s Mickelson Field
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College will once again serve as host for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The climb of the bleachers at John Mickelson Field is to mimic the 110 floors and 2,071 steps first responders climbed as they tried to rescue as many people as possible during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.
gilavalleycentral.net
Nathaniel’s Childhood Cancer Foundation brings awareness to the Valley
SAFFORD — The focus in September is on childhood cancer, both in the Gila Valley and in the Valley of the Sun. Visitors to Safford’s Downtown will see a large golden banner in Fireman Park in front of Safford City Hall. “We put it up yesterday,” said Christianna...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford’s Sherman deployed to the Strait of Sicily
Machinist’s Mate Fireman Ryani Sherman, from Safford, Arizona, ascends a shaft alley ladder aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 29, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for August 23 – 29
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 23 – 29, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
