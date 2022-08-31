THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College will once again serve as host for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The climb of the bleachers at John Mickelson Field is to mimic the 110 floors and 2,071 steps first responders climbed as they tried to rescue as many people as possible during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.

