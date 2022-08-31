This Day In History: August 31, 1881 – Inaugural US Men’s Single Tennis Championships Is Played in Newport, RI

Read full article on original website
RIDOH Recommends Reopening Surfer’s Rock Beach and Sandy Point Beach for Swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on Saturday recommended reopening the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. The Aquidneck Island beaches, along with two others, had previously been closed for...
Newport County Days Return September 10-11
NEWPORT, R.I. – Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. This offer includes residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family and students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence or Naval Station or student ID is required.
Limo business, boat hauling company, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
2022 Rhody Awards for historic preservation announced
Preserve Rhode Island (Preserve RI) announced today the honorees of the 13th annual Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation. They include a range of projects and people spanning from Westerly to Woonsocket. This year’s Rhody Awards celebrate work that supports affordable and low-income housing, rejuvenates historic downtowns, saves rural landscapes and protects iconic landmarks for present and future generations.
RI Mosquito Report: State announces 2nd finding of West Nile Virus at Westerly collection site
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that the most recent round of mosquito testing by Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories has confirmed a second detection of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state this summer. As was the case with the first WNV finding, which DEM announced Aug. 17, the second sample also was collected in Westerly. RIDOH testing revealed no new positives of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). DEM collected 83 samples of mosquitoes from 37 traps set statewide during the week of Aug. 23. Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Aug. 29 are pending.
Sail Newport to host two events to celebrate sailing
NEWPORT, RI (September 1, 2022) – Labor Day is coming and Sail Newport is celebrating by hosting two free community events to celebrate sailing. The first event is a Community Day on Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 am – 2 pm, featuring visits from global ambassador sailing and sustainability organizations. The legendary vessel “Maiden” will be docked at Sail Newport along with “American Promise.”
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 2-4)
The Labor Day holiday weekend means a ton of live music throughout the region. This is one of those times where you really need to clone yourself to get to all the shows on your events page! Check out a few favorites below. All Weekend: We’ve had a couple of...
Concert Photos: Rhythm and Roots weekend begins in Charlestown
The 24th annual Rhythm and Roots Festival kicked off in grand style on Friday, September 2 with music fans returning to Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI for some of the best in roots, zydeco, blues, and rock and roll. The New Orleans influence was strong on two stages Friday, with...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Newport Elks Lodge kicks off fundraising drive with an art exhibit
” We are delighted to begin our fund-raising campaign by presenting something unusual and beautiful to the community via this exhibit of Asian garden art. Our goal is to raise $250,000 for our many Elk Community Programs and also help us maintain our 143-year-old historic lodge building.” Stated JoAnne Ritchie, Elks #104 Exalted Ruler.
Newport County Youth Chorus offers free after-school programs to Elementary and Middle School students
The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming singers to join us for in-person programs this fall. It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing! NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes and strengthens our community of voices. Participants learn music in a variety of styles and genres as well as develop their vocal technique and musical skills. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging and joyful!
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Providence
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
