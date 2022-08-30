ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KHOU

MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area

SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
SPRING, TX
KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
BAYTOWN, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
HOUSTON, TX

