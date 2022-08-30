Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
31-year-old man killed in small plane crash in NW Harris County identified, DPS says
Officials from the Department of Public Safety have identified a man who was killed in a small plane crash Thursday in northwest Harris County. According to officials, 31-year-old Christopher Jensen died when an SR-22 single-engine fixed-wing plane lost power and crashed into a tree. The plane immediately went down, landing...
Woman whose body was found in closet of E. Harris County mobile home was strangled, autopsy shows
Deputies are putting a face and a name to the boyfriend who reportedly vanished after his girlfriend's body was found in the east Harris County mobile home they lived in.
MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
fox26houston.com
Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene
TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested, charged after father admits he hit 9-year-old with extension cord
HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
fox26houston.com
Man in stalled vehicle dies in crash on Eastex Freeway in north Harris County
A man is dead after being struck by an SUV while sitting in his stalled vehicle, authorities say. It happened around 1 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway northbound at Little York Road. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about an abandoned vehicle in a moving lane...
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman expected to survive after being shot by driver who she strangled during argument, HPD says
The incident happened at about midnight in the East End. It is unclear what the two women were arguing about that led to the passenger choking the driver.
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Man killed in crash after vehicle stalls in main lane of Eastex Freeway
Deputies said a ride share driver was on her way home and did not see the Jaguar stopped in the main lanes before slamming into it.
Woman wanted for assaulting nail salon employee after refusing to pay for services, deputies say
The customer asked for multiple nail applications, and at the end, the employee told her the total was $280, deputies said. That's when the altercation happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indigo Garza murder: 20-year-old killed in retaliation over robbery during drug deal, filing reads
A day after Indigo Garza's mother spoke to ABC13, police revealed the main players accused in the young woman's death more than six months ago.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The 26-year-old allegedly claimed to transport dogs cross-country, but instead sold them. One dog was discovered with a "gruesome" injury consistent with a chemical burn.
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 4 hosts fundraiser for Deputy Daryl Garrett, victim of 2021 ambush, shooting at north Houston nightclub
HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is calling on the community to help support a deputy severely injured in a shooting last year. They’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Deputy Darryl Garrett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ranch BBQ at 22548 Tomball Parkway. A BBQ sandwich and chips are $10.
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
fox26houston.com
Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
fox26houston.com
Funeral services announced for fallen Harris County Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON - Funeral services have been set for fallen Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin. Ursin was shot and killed over the weekend while driving home after picking up food for his family on Sunday evening. Visitation for Deputy Ursin will take place Thursday, September 8 from 10...
Comments / 0