News Archive

Traffic Calming is a process using signs, painting, policing, and physical barriers to enforce residential traffic speeds.

Speeding in residential neighborhoods is a common complaint from concerned citizens. The legal speed limit on all City residential streets is 25 m.p.h., even if the road does not have a posted speed limit sign.

Speed limit enforcement by the Broken Arrow Police is an effective way to reduce speeding; however, limited resources do not allow such enforcement simultaneously for every residential street in the City.

Therefore, the City has established a Traffic Calming Program to reduce speeding in residential areas. Residents living adjacent to the street where the problem frequently occurs may request these types of measures.

The City's Traffic Calming Program includes:

Speed signs and street painting Zero tolerance speed enforcement Narrowing the street Traffic circles Speed humps

All listed traffic calming methods work to a degree, although it isn't possible to predict which one will work in a particular subdivision. The method selected will typically be the least invasive option to slow the traffic.

If the first method doesn't slow the traffic, it will be replaced by another with a more significant impact. The upgrading will continue until the traffic has slowed. Usually, speed humps reduce the traffic to an acceptable level.

"The Street Department will conduct an initial survey of the problem area and determine if traffic calming is warranted," said Tim Wilson, City of Broken Arrow Assistant Streets and Stormwater Director. "A traffic study must reveal a required 500 cars in 24 hours, and 85 percent of those cars must be speeding."

A formal request for consideration into the Traffic Calming Program is required for physical changes to the street, such as a speed hump. To make a formal request, 75 percent of the residents living on the street must sign a petition requesting traffic calming measures. And, if there is a homeowner's association, an endorsement from that organization is also required. Blank petitions and endorsement forms are available from the Streets Department.

"The person making the request may only ask for a Calming Device on the street they live on, not an adjoining street," Wilson said. "Once the City conducts the traffic study, the resident will receive notice if their street met the necessary requirements."

If the street does not meet the Street Calming Program requirements, the resident may reapply in 18 months.

Residents who would like their street considered for the Street Calming Program should call the Streets and Stormwater Department at 918-259-2400 Extension 7378.