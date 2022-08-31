This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,524 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Lori Berris. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. This sophisticated condo is like living in a private home, but w/ all of the amenities & security of guard gated Century Hill with acres of stunning manicured grounds, top of the line gym, fully equipped conference room/event space, huge rooftop terrace, 5 pools/spas, Tennis and/or Pickle ball courts, racquetball court & at home golf driving range. The elegant foyer announces your entry into the large living room & dining area with high ceilings, fireplace, and floor to ceiling glass doors. 24 hour guard gated security, 3 side by side parking spaces and extra storage room in garage. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The primary suite has large sitting area with fireplace opening to a terrace and gorgeous dual baths w/ freestanding tub & walk in closet. Walk to all dining and entertainment Century City has to offer!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO