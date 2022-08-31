ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations

We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?

You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
therealdeal.com

Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes

It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
GARDINER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
WestfairOnline

Proposal for mixed-use building in Beacon reactivated

A proposal to construct a mixed-use building in Beacon that originally was presented before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and then put on hold has been reactivated. Developer Hudson Todd LLC is asking for approvals to construct a three-story mixed-use building with 5,980 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. There would be 18 apartments on the upper floors, nine market rate and nine in the affordable category.
BEACON, NY
therealdeal.com

RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle

RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley. The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3. There were no...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Size of Napanoch fire shrinking

NAPANOCH – The forest fire that has been burning for a week in the Napanoch area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve is getting smaller. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said late Friday it is currently estimated at 163 acres in size, down from the 270 acres burning just two days ago.
NAPANOCH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY

