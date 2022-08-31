Mistrial declared in attempted murder case

Before opening statements in an attempted murder trial could even begin, Judge Joseph McNamara declared a mistrial Wednesday.

In Lucas County Common Pleas Court, defense attorneys argued that they were not shown some “potentially exculpatory evidence” until just two weeks before the trial and that the prosecution did not disclose the nature of the evidence soon enough. It was already too late for the defense to file a motion to explore the evidence.

Marcus Ashford, 32, and Jamarr Hayward, 25, were indicted in June, 2021, for a April, 2021, shooting that injured Mautrice Richardson, 33. At the time of the shooting, Ashford was out on bond for pending felony charges, including improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, possession of cocaine, and more.

Most of Tuesday was spent selecting a jury so the judge decided to proceed with opening statements Wednesday. But nearly two hours after the scheduled start time, the judge, prosecutors, and defense attorneys still were locked away in the judge’s chambers.

A disc containing video files was the reason for the delay. According to the defense, the prosecution never disclosed the content of the disc.

“Although the state is saying that this was placed in the discovery bin downstairs on the 16th, I have indicated before that when I received it approximately two weeks ago, I was out of town the following week,” said Ronnie Wingate, Hayward’s attorney. “I reviewed it this weekend and discovered what I would consider exculpatory evidence.”

Joseph Westmeyer III, Ashford’s attorney, also agreed.

“The disc was provided, but the exculpatory evidence that that disc addresses was never provided,” he said. ”It’s our position that the exculpatory evidence should’ve been disclosed when the state obtained the disc. Just giving us the disc wasn’t sufficient.”

Mr. Wingate and Mr. Westmeyer agreed that they did not object to a mistrial declaration. The prosecution, however, felt otherwise.

“Judge, at this time we are obviously prepared to proceed,” assistant Lucas County prosecutor Jennifer Donovan said. “Everyone is present, our detectives are present, we have all of our evidence prepared and here. The state would indicate that we do not believe that we have not met our obligation.”

Ms. Donovan argued that the state “never hid any evidence,” and that she did not believe they acted improperly or committed any prosecutorial misconduct.

In his rebuttal, Mr. Wingate said that if detectives had access to the footage before the prosecution did, that still counts as the evidence being in the state’s possession.

“I do realize that it puts us in a somewhat awkward position to go forward,” Mr. Wingate said.

Judge McNamara said that continuing with the trial as scheduled would raise potential issues for both sides. The case was simply not ready to be tried, but the judge attempted to find a less severe course of action than a full mistrial.

“Is there any less Draconian action that either side can think of that I should take other than declaring a mistrial today and rescheduling this case for a trial?” he asked. “If there’s any other course of conduct, I will hear it and consider it.”

The attorneys shook their heads.

So Judge McNamara declared a mistrial and set a new trial date for Nov. 15.

“I very much want to keep this case in my attention,” the judge said.

Judge McNamara denied the defense’s request for a bond modification, so both Ashford and Hayward were remanded into custody. The judge also continued the no-contact order for the victims and dismissed the jury.

According to a sampling of court cases from the National Center for State Courts in 2014, less than 5 percent of cases that went to trial were declared mistrials. It was an uncommon phenomenon similar to a hung jury, one of which Lucas County also saw this month.