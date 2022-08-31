Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Oklahoma & USC impress, Iowa, Utah, and Oklahoma St. disappoint in Week 1 | Number One CFB Show
RJ Young shares which teams impressed him the most Week 1 and which teams were the most disappointing. RJ felt like the Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, and BYU Cougars had great performances in their season openers, but teams like the Iowa Hawkeyes, Utah Utes, and Oklahoma State Cowboys disappointed in theirs.
FOX Sports
Davis Brin takes Tulsa down the field in under a minute to get the 20-17 lead back for the Golden Hurricanes
Davis Brin takes Tulsa down the field in under a minute to get the lead back for the Golden Hurricanes, 20-17. He finds Malachi Jones for the touchdown.
Comments / 0