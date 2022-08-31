Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Some Verizon subscribers may get Apple One at iPhone 14 launch
Verizon is reportedly gearing up to give customers Apple One as a free perk with eligible plans in September, likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 14. Users will likely get the individual plan, which usually costs $14.95 per month and includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud with 50GB of storage.
Engadget
T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage
T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
T-Mobile offers three months of free data to try its network while making it even easier to switch
T-Mobile has added a feature to its iOS app called T-Mobile Network Pass which allows users to try out the T-Mobile network for three months with unlimited data. Android support is coming soon.
The Verge
T-Mobile Magenta Max subscribers will now get free Apple TV Plus
T-Mobile led the way in bundling mobile and entertainment services together, but now competitors like Verizon are doing the same to incentivize their subscribers to stick around. With that in mind, T-Mobile is trying to sweeten the pot a bit more with the addition of free Apple TV Plus. The new perk will be available starting August 31st for customers on the company’s Magenta Max plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel Fold to launch in 2023: this time for real?
We have been hearing about a foldable Pixel phone from Google for some years now, but it seems as if the Search giant still doesn’t feel ready enough to enter this new market just yet. A recent report by the New York Times, however, reveals one detail that has made our ears perk up again! (via Android Headlines)
Phone Arena
The iPhone: Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in... India?
It seems that technology does not mingle well with politics, at least judging by recent history. Geopolitical tensions have frustrated supply chains and delayed product releases on a number of occasions over the last couple of years. That is why many tech giants are looking towards diversifying supply chains in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Phone Arena
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
With the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unsurprisingly selling impressively worldwide, the likes of the OnePlus 10T and Motorola Edge (2022) delivering excellent value for not that much money, and Apple's iPhone 14 family right around the corner, we can totally understand if you're finding it hard to even consider Google's Pixel 6 Pro for your next handset purchase.
Gamespot
Netflix's New Ad Tier Launching In November With 4 Minutes Of Ads Per Hour - Report
Netflix's new ad-based subscription tier will debut in November, according to a new report. Variety claims that Netflix moved up the launch date to get ahead of Disney+, which is launching its own ad tier in December. The new Netflix ad tier will go live on November 1 in "multiple...
TechRadar
You can soon chat with yourself on WhatsApp from linked devices
We all use WhatsApp for notetaking and reminders by chatting with ourselves. WhatsApp is taking notes (no pun intended) and is bringing such a feature officially soon. WhatsApp is working on a function that lets you chat with yourself from a linked device. A report from WABetaInfo (opens in new tab) has revealed that WhatsApp is testing out this feature on beta release and is available for a select number of users.
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
Phone Arena
Sony's hot new Xperia 5 IV goes up for US pre-orders with free WF-1000XM4 earbuds
You know how it took Sony an absurd nine months or so to start shipping the Xperia 5 III stateside after the April 2021 announcement of the "compact" 6.1-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse? While it might not be wise to celebrate ahead of time, it sure doesn't look like the hot new Xperia 5 IV will follow a similarly embarrassing US release schedule.
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Phone Arena
The Huawei nova 10 and nova 10 Pro make their international debut
Have you ever wondered what would be the best smartphone for a social media influencer? Or a selfie maniac? Or someone that simply enjoys marveling at their own visage? You need not look further than the Huawei nova 10 and nova 10 Pro. While the devices made their debut in...
9to5Mac
Paramount+ now offers all SHOWTIME content in one app and subscription
Paramount+ and SHOWTIME have long been offered as a bundle for both apps. Today, the streamers announced it’s combining the two services in one. With that, all SHOWTIME content will be available within the Paramount+ app with new special pricing. According to a press release, Paramount+ is offering a...
NFL・
Phone Arena
Google's mysterious 2023 Pixel Tablet is slowly getting less mysterious (and exciting)
Preceded by timid whispers dating as far back as January, Google's first in-house tablet in nearly four years technically went official a few months ago... with little to no concrete information on specifications, pricing, or availability. All we know (for sure) is, well, exactly how the Pixel Tablet is supposed...
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
If you're as enthusiastic about phones and phone cameras as me, you probably remember the days of the Nexus 6P, the original Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2, and Google Pixel 3… In my humble opinion, which happens to be shared by a ton of tech people, 2015-2018 were Google's golden years when it came to smartphone photography.
Phone Arena
Premium T-Mobile plans found to deliver more feature value than AT&T and Verizon
With carriers from the Big Three (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) to mobile virtual network operators or MVNOs like Spectrum and Xfinity Mobile, introducing new plans every now and then, it's hard to keep up with what exactly they are offering, so wireless services marketplace Navi is here to help. Wireless...
Comments / 0