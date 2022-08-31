ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

Some Verizon subscribers may get Apple One at iPhone 14 launch

Verizon is reportedly gearing up to give customers Apple One as a free perk with eligible plans in September, likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 14. Users will likely get the individual plan, which usually costs $14.95 per month and includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud with 50GB of storage.
Engadget

T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage

T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
The Verge

T-Mobile Magenta Max subscribers will now get free Apple TV Plus

T-Mobile led the way in bundling mobile and entertainment services together, but now competitors like Verizon are doing the same to incentivize their subscribers to stick around. With that in mind, T-Mobile is trying to sweeten the pot a bit more with the addition of free Apple TV Plus. The new perk will be available starting August 31st for customers on the company’s Magenta Max plan.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Phone Arena

Google Pixel Fold to launch in 2023: this time for real?

We have been hearing about a foldable Pixel phone from Google for some years now, but it seems as if the Search giant still doesn’t feel ready enough to enter this new market just yet. A recent report by the New York Times, however, reveals one detail that has made our ears perk up again! (via Android Headlines)
Phone Arena

The iPhone: Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in... India?

It seems that technology does not mingle well with politics, at least judging by recent history. Geopolitical tensions have frustrated supply chains and delayed product releases on a number of occasions over the last couple of years. That is why many tech giants are looking towards diversifying supply chains in...
Phone Arena

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale

With the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unsurprisingly selling impressively worldwide, the likes of the OnePlus 10T and Motorola Edge (2022) delivering excellent value for not that much money, and Apple's iPhone 14 family right around the corner, we can totally understand if you're finding it hard to even consider Google's Pixel 6 Pro for your next handset purchase.
TechRadar

You can soon chat with yourself on WhatsApp from linked devices

We all use WhatsApp for notetaking and reminders by chatting with ourselves. WhatsApp is taking notes (no pun intended) and is bringing such a feature officially soon. WhatsApp is working on a function that lets you chat with yourself from a linked device. A report from WABetaInfo (opens in new tab) has revealed that WhatsApp is testing out this feature on beta release and is available for a select number of users.
GeekyGadgets

How to reset your iPhone network settings

If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
Phone Arena

Sony's hot new Xperia 5 IV goes up for US pre-orders with free WF-1000XM4 earbuds

You know how it took Sony an absurd nine months or so to start shipping the Xperia 5 III stateside after the April 2021 announcement of the "compact" 6.1-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse? While it might not be wise to celebrate ahead of time, it sure doesn't look like the hot new Xperia 5 IV will follow a similarly embarrassing US release schedule.
Phone Arena

The Huawei nova 10 and nova 10 Pro make their international debut

Have you ever wondered what would be the best smartphone for a social media influencer? Or a selfie maniac? Or someone that simply enjoys marveling at their own visage? You need not look further than the Huawei nova 10 and nova 10 Pro. While the devices made their debut in...
9to5Mac

Paramount+ now offers all SHOWTIME content in one app and subscription

Paramount+ and SHOWTIME have long been offered as a bundle for both apps. Today, the streamers announced it’s combining the two services in one. With that, all SHOWTIME content will be available within the Paramount+ app with new special pricing. According to a press release, Paramount+ is offering a...
