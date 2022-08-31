Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
TechRadar
Samsung Labor Day sale has up to $2,000 off your 4K, 8K or QLED TV for the NFL season
With football season almost upon us once again there's never been a better time to pick up a new display so you're ready for Bills vs Rams next Thursday. And just like that, Samsung's Labor Day TV sales event is now underway with savings of up to $2,000 on a number of its 4K, QLED, and 8K TVs.
NFL・
Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable
Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung and Roku TV owners can now get free Apple TV Plus for three months
Proud Samsung smart TV (opens in new tab) and Roku (opens in new tab) device owners have an extra reason to feel chuffed, with the news that Apple is offering device owners three months of free access to Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the iPhone...
MLB・
Digital Trends
Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is under $1,000 at Best Buy this week
Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, as Best Buy has slashed the price of this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV to $960 from $1,200, for $240 in savings. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and make the purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will disappear.
The Verge
Hang on, is LG secretly bringing back curved TVs?
Outside of 3D, curved TVs are probably one of the industry’s most ill-advised gimmicks. Unless you sat at a very specific point in front of them, they resulted in a warped image, harsh reflections, and a generally unpleasant viewing experience, for close to no benefit. Seriously, they were terrible. It felt like curved TVs happened because companies could make them, rather than because they should.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pocketnow.com
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
techeblog.com
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor Has 175Hz Refresh Rate, Can Directly Stream Cloud Games Without Console
Unlike other gaming monitors, the all-new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB) doesn’t require a console or PC to stream games, as it has Gaming Hub built in. This 34-inch display made its debut at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, and features an OLED panel with Quantum Dot Technology, an extremely low 0.1ms response time as well as a 175Hz refresh rate.
PC Magazine
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Review
Folding smartphones have arguably begun the transition from novelties to real products. Are PCs set for the same path? Following Lenovo's 13.3-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold from late 2020, Asus has introduced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED ($3,499.99), a folding-screen convertible with built-in kickstand and wireless keyboard. The design delivers versatile mode options for different workflows, and the 17.3-inch display is big enough to divide into two smaller screens that are still large enough to be useful. Like Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is painfully expensive, and its Intel Core i7-1250U processor is much weaker than you'd normally get in a laptop at this price, putting it about as far from a value recommendation as possible. Wealthy early adopters may take the plunge, but everyone else will mostly find it an admirable engineering exercise that represents a first step toward making similar technology more accessible in the future.
Digital Trends
The best tech of IFA 2022: AR glasses, killer gaming monitors, and more
IFA 2022 hasn’t exactly been a barnburner. The annual tech conference, which takes place in Berlin, is usually host to a bevy of tech announcements and acts as a mid-year launching pad for products coming out for the holiday season later in the year. This year, while smaller, was...
PC Magazine
First Look: Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i Is the First 16-Inch, High-Refresh-Rate Chromebook
A few giant Chromebooks equipped with 17-inch screens do exist, yes. (We reviewed one of the two we know of, the Acer Chromebook 317. Asus has one too.) But it's time to welcome a new screen size to the Chromebook fold: Lenovo has announced the first 16-inch Chromebook, the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, upping both the panel-size and feature-set options for ChromeOS users. We were able to go hands-on with the product at a Lenovo preview event in advance of the IFA trade show.
Benzinga
A Big Screen in Your Pocket— New Lenovo Glasses T1 Wearable Display for Everything from Gaming, Streaming, and Privacy on the Go
Lenovo expands the power of smartphones and laptops with a virtual monitor to create better experiences for everybody from gamers and streamers to the hybrid workforce. Today, Lenovo announced the new Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable private display for on-the-go content consumption. Compatible with many of today's modern smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C®, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers superb image quality, high-efficiency optics for extended battery life, and is lightweight so users can explore and enjoy content well beyond the limited screen size of mobile devices.
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
LG is about to light up your smart home in a way you haven't thought of before
One of Germany's oldest industrial exhibitions, IFA, is making a comeback of sorts this year after the 2021 edition was mostly canceled due to pandemic-related uncertainties. We've already come across a host of new announcements from the show that we care about, but it's also host to some unique product announcements that we wouldn't usually cover. Take that as your sign, then: South Korea's LG has unveiled its new MoodUP refrigerator series featuring user-controlled, door-mounted LED panels.
Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is the first affordable 120Hz tablet
Two of the latest Android tablets are on their way from Lenovo with the Tab P11 (2nd Gen) and P11 Pro (2nd Gen). These are affordable, pack an impressive punch, and one of them will be here soon.
Samsung TV Plus gets rebranded
Samsung has announced that it is giving its Samsung TV Plus a new look and logo, this is the company’s free ad-supported video-on-demand service. It is also bringing a range of new content to the platform as well. The Samsung TV comes with a new logo which can be...
reviewed.com
5 benefits of gaming on a big screen TV
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The last few years have seen significant improvements in TVs, all while overall prices continue to come down. Landing a massive screen that once cost many thousands of dollars can now regularly be found for under $2,000 or even $1,000.
Comments / 0