Florida State

WEAR

How to find a good contractor: The red flags to avoid

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of West Florida, David Peaden, says the most common mistake homeowners make while searching for a contractor is rushing the process to vet their options. He says homeowners should watch out for several signs of fraudulent contractors. Peaden tells...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Pensacola woman wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman hit big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 66-year-old Zabetti Pappas claimed a $1 million prize from a winning scratch-off ticket. Pappas purchased her winning "GOLD RUSH LIMITED" ticket from the Publix located on West Nine Mile Road...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Florida Power & Light alerts customers of 'phone scam'

Florida Power & Light is responding to claims of a scam. This comes after a customer says they got a call from someone posing as the company. The customer says they were told their power would be cut off if they didn't make a payment immediately. The company says they'll...
FLORIDA STATE

