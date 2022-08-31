Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Florida man posing as doctor in $1.3M romance scam gets 9 years prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services. Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 46, who formerly lived in the Florida...
WEAR
How to find a good contractor: The red flags to avoid
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Executive Director of the Home Builders Association of West Florida, David Peaden, says the most common mistake homeowners make while searching for a contractor is rushing the process to vet their options. He says homeowners should watch out for several signs of fraudulent contractors. Peaden tells...
WEAR
Pensacola woman wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman hit big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 66-year-old Zabetti Pappas claimed a $1 million prize from a winning scratch-off ticket. Pappas purchased her winning "GOLD RUSH LIMITED" ticket from the Publix located on West Nine Mile Road...
WEAR
Florida Power & Light alerts customers of 'phone scam'
Florida Power & Light is responding to claims of a scam. This comes after a customer says they got a call from someone posing as the company. The customer says they were told their power would be cut off if they didn't make a payment immediately. The company says they'll...
Comments / 1