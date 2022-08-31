Read full article on original website
Related
Best Houseplants for Montana? Find Out at the Belgrade Plant Swap
What a fantastic idea...a plant swap in Belgrade where you can bring your plants, cuttings, knowledge, etc. and end up adopting new houseplants from others in the area. It's practical, fun, social, and about as wholesome as it gets. I'm oddly excited about this event and that's because I know...
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution
If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
[OPINION] One of the Most Annoying Things About Bozeman
I don't normally complain about much, but this is something that has been getting on my nerves lately in Bozeman. In the past week, I have noticed quite a few electric scooter riders buzzing around town. They're practically on every street corner. I got stuck behind a scooter on Rouse the other day. He was riding in the lane of traffic and had a line of cars behind him going approximately 10 miles per hour.
The Top 3 Best Conspiracies About Bozeman, According To Reddit
Almost all of us love a good conspiracy theory, right?. In fact, the more ridiculous they are, the more attention they seem to receive. So, when I came across a post on Reddit talking about the biggest conspiracies in Bozeman, I stopped what I was doing and started reading. What I came across was...well, something else.
Thinking Of Moving To Bozeman? Good Luck, My Friend.
I love living in Bozeman. It's a great town with wonderful folks and there is always something going on. Of course, I'm not the only one that loves living here; as people continue to flock to our city, we are experiencing record growth. We've certainly talked about this multiple times, however a recent post on Reddit made me realize that some people just aren't aware of what it's like to live here.
Bozeman’s Latest and Most Interesting Missed Connections [August 2022]
It's hard to believe it's already September. It has been a very busy summer on the Craigslist "Missed Connections" page in Bozeman. Here are some of the most interesting missed connections from the past month. Being single and trying to date in Bozeman is tough. Traditional dating has taken a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K
A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Here’s The Truth About What’s Happening at The Korner Klub
I don't know who messed up, but they had us worried for a minute there. The Korner Klub is not only a staple of Bozeman but a landmark of the Four Corners area. It's a great place for friends and families to get together and enjoy food and drinks. My friends and I typically go there for NFL Sundays and get a big basket of their famous Buff Wings. Everyone loves the Korner Klub.
Boom Town? Is This Bozeman’s 2022 Version Of A Gold Rush?
A lot of change is happening here in Montana, especially in the western part of the state. The perfect example of that change is Bozeman, as folks from all over are moving here to start a new life. To be honest, it kind of reminds me of all the folks that came to Montana back in the late 1800s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte In the Bozeman Area is Here
It's that time of the year; people flock to the nearest coffee shop to get one particular type of coffee. We had to know where the best place to get one in Bozeman was. During the fall, the most popular drink has to be the pumpkin spice latte. We all know Starbucks' pumpkin drinks are hugely popular, but many local coffee shops also offer tasty autumn-themed beverages. We asked the 96.7 KISS FM Facebook page where the best place to get a pumpkin spice latte is, and there was one location that was mentioned repeatedly.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
Strange Helicopter Seen in Bozeman: What Was It Doing?
Many people in the Bozeman area reported seeing a strange helicopter flying over Bozeman on Monday morning. The helicopter looked like an unmarked news helicopter and appeared to be filming something near downtown Bozeman. A Reddit user asked the question;. Helicopter. One has been flying over downtown Bozeman all morning....
Exclusive! Locals Pick Best Steakhouse in Bozeman Area
You don't have to look far in Montana if you're craving a good quality steak. In Gallatin County, these two steakhouses are local favorites. If you've lived in the Bozeman area for a while, you've probably heard of Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan and the Land of Magic in Logan. The debate about which steakhouse is the best has been going on for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I am a fan of Sir Scott's Oasis but have also been to the Land of Magic quite a few times as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wanted! Bozeman Police Searching For Dangerous Armed Man
The Bozeman Police Department is asking for help locating a man that is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, you should contact the Bozeman Police Department immediately. Do not approach the suspect. Here's what the Bozeman Police Department said in a...
14 Fun Things to do This Weekend: Bozeman’s Labor Day Edition
From harmonicas to history, patio parties and potatoes - Labor Day Weekend in the Bozeman area is packed with fun things to do for the whole family. Friday, September 2nd: End of Summer Patio Party at the Korner Klub - (8191 Huffine Lane, Four Corners) Happening 7pm to 11pm. Come party on the patio with live music from Bluebelly Junction.
Bozeman Rentals Just Hit Wallet Melting Prices
When you're looking to rent an apartment in the Bozeman area, you need lightning-fast reflexes, perfect paperwork, and a ton of money. You'll be forking out far more than the price of an ounce of gold every month. There's another important point to make before we go much further: 1...
The Real Heroes Of Montana Don’t Wear Capes, But We Thank You!
Montana has a few things it's super proud of. Football, huckleberries, and of course, our law enforcement. Our officers are constantly doing their best to keep our towns as crime-free as they can, but this year especially, they are not taking any crap when it comes to DRUGS. In recent news, the Bozeman Police Department took down a cartoon-themed school bus. This school bus was cleverly named "Magic School Bus". One of the department's dogs hit on drugs and after a warrant was granted and executed, officers found drugs.
XL Country 100.7
Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0