Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Merseyside derby ends goalless
Player ratings from the first Merseyside derby of the 2022/23 season between Everton and Liverpool.
Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona: Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to victory
Match report & player ratings from Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona in La Liga.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Sergino Dest reveals motivation behind loan to AC Milan
Sergino Dest completed his move to AC Milan on deadline day.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Aston Villa enquire about Tottenham winger Lucas Moura
Aston Villa have spoken to Tottenham about the possibility of signing out of favour winger Lucas Moura.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Man City predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel press conference: Transfer window review; Chelsea's pressure; West Ham preview
Thomas Tuchel has spoken to the media ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham United.
Brenden Aaronson highlighted for praise by Thomas Frank despite Leeds United loss
Leeds United may have been on the end of a 5-2 thrashing, but United States international Brenden Aaronson still managed to make his mark against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
Chelsea vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Steven Gerrard admits worries about losing Aston Villa job
Steven Gerrard has admitted he is worried about his Aston Villa future after a poor start to the season.
Every Premier League club's transfer window - ranked
Every Premier League club's transfer window, ranked on spend, net spend, incomings, outgoings and more.
Chelsea to resume Arsen Zakharyan pursuit after summer transfer window
Chelsea will resume their pursuit of Dynamo Moscow's Arsen Zakharyan after the summer transfer window.
