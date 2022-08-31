ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Saints HC Sean Payton: Cowboys will beat Bucs in Week 1

“I think Dallas' defense is improved again. I think Dan (Quinn) does a great job. Those guys play with great speed to the football, they'll turn it over,” Payton said. Quinn is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Payton’s Cowboys ties run deep. He was the quarterbacks coach and an assistant...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings

The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Yardbarker

Giants Releasing WR C.J. Board From Practice Squad

Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason. Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out Four Players

Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Rookies#American Football#Sports#Renton
Yardbarker

La’el Collins is Setting the Tone for the Bengals Season

“Your new bodyguard is in town, no one’s touching you.” A bold statement from Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins to quarterback Joe Burrow. La’el Collins is setting the tone for the Bengals season! In March of this year, though unclear, the Dallas Cowboys released Collins from the team. The Cincinnati Bengals aggressively sought out Collins and signed him for a three year 30-million-dollar contract. The Bengals who had one of the weaker offensive lines in the NFL is betting on Collins to solidify the offensive line to protect their star quarterback Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett was listed as third quarterback due to 'clerical error'

When the Pittsburgh Steelers released their initial depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday there was one expected move and one major surprise at the quarterback position. The expected move: Mitch Trubisky was listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart. The unexpected move: First-round pick Kenny Pickett...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Greg Jennings gave Packers rookie WRs simple but brilliant advice

Greg Jennings knows what it’s like to be a rookie with a great QB. The Green Bay Packers hope rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will step up for the offense this season. The Packers are without their 2021 leading receiver, as Davante Adams resides with the Las Vagas Raiders. Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings recently gave some advice to the young men.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.

That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1). Gore, son of the former NFL star running back, ran 32 times for 178 yards, a 5.6 average, and two touchdowns last week in a 29-27 four-overtime loss to visiting Liberty.
CLINTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

Patriots change travel plans ahead of Dolphins matchup

The Patriots have not faired well the last nine times they have traveled down to Miami to visit the Dolphins. So head coach Bill Belichick has decided to change the juju around -- sort of. Instead of waiting until Saturday to travel down to South Florida for Sunday's season-opener, New...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots

This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons receive positive news regarding Drake London ahead of Saints matchup

The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener at home against the Saints, but they’re likely to be shorthanded. The team placed Deion Jones and Isaiah Oliver on the Injured Reserve last week , but a more significant part of the Falcons’ overall success is progressing nicely from his injury. Drake London is set to be a major factor in Arthur Smith’s offense, and we received positive news regarding his chances of playing against the Saints.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy