Brown and Hayden, rest of Top 4 hope to Revitalize Student Community

Excitement, community, and potential. These are just some of the words that the the top 4 officers of the Student Government Association (SGA) use to describe the upcoming school year. Earlier this week, Dorian Brown and Katie Hayden spoke with The Louisville Cardinal about their new roles as SGA’s Student...
Waterfront Wednesday: The Food, Music, and More

Waterfront Wednesday, one of Louisville’s summertime music festivals, returned to Waterfront Park Wednesday evening for a night of food and music. Hosted by Louisville Public Media, the musical lineup included Louisiana funk band Seratones, Kentucky native Joan Osborne, and musician Mark Charles. Various food trucks appeared for the event, including Ehrler’s Ice Cream, Ramiro’s Cantina, and Sivori. This was the second to last Waterfront Wednesday of the 2022 season, with the final festival scheduled for September 28.
