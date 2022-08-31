Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Yardbarker
Steve Young: Jimmy Garoppolo should be 'alarmed' that no team traded for him
One of the greatest quarterbacks in San Francisco 49ers history thinks former starter Jimmy Garoppolo should be quite concerned that teams around the NFL did not make a harder push to trade for him in the offseason. While trades for superstar quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got the lion's...
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022
Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room
Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Yardbarker
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Yardbarker
Rhamondre Stevenson passing Damien Harris as Patriots' top RB?
Rhamondre Stevenson could be on a fast track to overtaking Damien Harris as Patriots' top running back. "Along with his growing role as a receiver, it wouldn’t shock me if [Stevenson] eventually leapfrogs Harris and becomes New England’s top early-down option," NESN's Zack Cox wrote Friday. Patriots coach...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
Yardbarker
Drew Rosenhaus 'wouldn't be surprised' if Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers
Shortly after future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement back on June 21, agent Drew Rosenhaus generated buzz with a text that made it clear he believed, at the time, Gronkowski could ultimately return to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady requested the services of his "best friend" for a "last dance."
Yardbarker
Oregon St. forces 5 turnovers in win over Boise St.
Chance Nolan passed for 251 yards and two touchdowns as Oregon State cruised to an easy 34-17 victory over Boise State on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams at Corvallis, Ore. Team captain Jack Colletto rushed for a long touchdown on offense and recovered a fumble on...
Yardbarker
LSU DL Maason Smith suffers apparent knee injury while celebrating
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith was apparently a bit too hyped for the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State. Smith, a sophomore defensive tackle, appeared to hurt his knee while landing from a leaping celebration in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Smith hobbled as soon as he landed, and actually had to catch himself on Florida State’s Lawrance Toafili to keep from crumpling to the turf.
Yardbarker
Pat Narduzzi takes shot at ESPN after Pitt win
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was not happy with some of the ESPN coverage he saw leading up to his team’s big game against West Virginia on Thursday night, and he was quick to let the network know about it after the Panthers came away with a thrilling win.
Yardbarker
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
Yardbarker
The Seahawks Continue To Hold A Major Disadvantage
They may not admit it, but the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode. It’s difficult to see them competing after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading quarterback Russell Wilson. Both of those players will continue their careers with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively. Meanwhile, the Seahawks...
Yardbarker
The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar
Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
Watch: LeBron and Bronny James excite Ohio State student section ahead of matchup vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's marquee matchup on the College Football calendar pitted No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. While the much-anticipated contest was bound to draw a lot of eyes, it also brought out some of the sports' biggest stars. One of the mega-stars in attendance was Ohio native LeBron...
