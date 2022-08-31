Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Minnesota State Fair draws the crowds for final weekend
This year’s 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair marked a return to normal on the sprawling yet crowded fairgrounds after two summers of pandemic disruption. The wide smile on Tracy Harris’s face is as bright as the music coming from the quartet on stage. “It is a...
mprnews.org
USA Cricket Invitational aims to connect people with cultural traditions
The USA Cricket Invitational finals are being held Sunday in Minneapolis. Hosted by the Minnesota Cricket Association, it includes teams primarily made up of Caribbean, Indian and other South Asian players. Charles Peterson is one of the organizers of the USA Cricket Invitational. He says the association holds cricket games...
mprnews.org
Spanish-language training aims to curb overuse of road salt
A training course on helping to prevent pollution from road salt is being offered in Spanish for the first time in the Twin Cities. The pilot course, designed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, aims to teach property managers "smart salting" practices to reduce chloride pollution in lakes, rivers and streams.
mprnews.org
A State Fair classic: 125 years later, Hamline Church Dining Hall still cooking
The Minnesota State Fair had plenty to eat during its earliest years — just not for humans. While the livestock stayed fed, people were something of an afterthought. That changed in 1897 when a group of women from Hamline Methodist Episcopal Church decided fairgoers would enjoy sandwiches and cold drinks — something they could make and serve while representing their church at the fair and fundraising.
mprnews.org
One shot near entrance to Minnesota State Fair on last night
One person was shot near the Minnesota State Fair entrance near Como Avenue Monday as the fair wrapped up its 12-day run, just days after a shooting at the Mighty Midway entrance on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Como Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., and located...
mprnews.org
Shooting incident injures one, shuts down Minnesota State Fair on Saturday night
Posted: Sept. 3 | Updated: Sept. 4, 4:45 p.m. At least one shot rang out in the crowd gathered at the Mighty Midway entrance at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday – sending fairgoers running for safety and leaving at least one person hurt. The fair closed and started...
mprnews.org
St. Paul leaders seek help finding more on triple fatal shooting
St. Paul community leaders and police asked for help Monday in the investigation of the shooting that left three people dead and two others injured in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Sunday night. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Case Avenue East around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, after getting a report...
