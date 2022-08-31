Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Group puts on car show to support Jastro Park memorial
A steady stream of visitors enjoyed a chance to appreciate some classic rides and support those who’ve served as the heat hit 108 degrees Sunday in Bakersfield. The Kern County World War II Memorial Committee’s latest fundraising effort as it sprints to the finish line for a project to honor “the Greatest Generation” at Jastro Park was the display of dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout
Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
Bakersfield Californian
City grants spur investment downtown, Old Town Kern
Downtown and Old Town Kern each got a boost from the Bakersfield City Council this week in the form of two redevelopment grants totaling $188,800 to help cover building demolition and improvements under an accelerated campaign to incentivize property improvements. The grants bring to about $1 million the taxpayer dollars...
Bakersfield Californian
City issues statement on local lake levels
The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. "The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."
Bakersfield Californian
'It was the worst feeling in my own life': Family remembers CDCR counselor shot, killed
There is no question Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. was good. A good son, husband, father, brother. The Bakersfield resident, who was a corrections counselor at Wasco State Prison, donated bone marrow to a little Colorado girl to save her life, despite it taking a toll on his health, said Joanne Alcala, his mother. He never wanted conflict, stayed neutral and brought people together, said Warren Woolsey, Benny Alcala's uncle.
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Several area teams continue hot start to season
While it’s still early in the season, the personalities of some of the area’s top high school football teams have already started to develop. Week 3 offered significant evidence as teams like Frontier, Centennial, Shafter and Tehachapi moved to 3-0, while Wasco (2-0) remained unbeaten. The Central Section’s top-ranked team, Liberty (2-0), had a bye, leaving six still working on perfect seasons.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD arrests suspect in murder of prison counselor
Bakersfield Police officers with the department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested a suspect in the BPD investigation into the murder of Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 400 block of South Real Road, for an...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Sept. 4, 2022
Claudia Heinle, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Memorial Mass, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
