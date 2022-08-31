ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins announce passing of Jason Jenkins, VP of communications

Miami Dolphins announce Jason Jenkins memorial funds, Celebration of Life ceremony to be held 01:08

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the passing of Jason Jenkins, Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.

The Dolphins said he died suddenly on Saturday, leaving behind his wife, Elizabeth, and three children, an organization of people who are mourning his passing, and a "South Florida community which will forever bear his impact."

Team owner Stephen Ross said, "I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family."

"Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people," Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. "Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children."

Jenkins joined the Miami Dolphins in 2009 and was named Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs in 2015.

Jenkins oversaw the organization's front-facing brands, including media outreach, public relations, social media and community efforts for the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

"He was a fixture in the local South Florida community and dedicated his life to connecting with and serving others, most notably by creating the Dolphins' Football Unites platform. Jenkins was also the board chair of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the largest fundraiser in the NFL which has raised more than $53 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center."

Dolphins said Jenkins previously served as the team's Vice President of Communications, being named to that position in May 2013. Prior to joining the Dolphins, Jenkins worked in the media relations department for the San Francisco 49ers, as well as served as the Associate Athletic Director at Texas Southern University from 1999-2002 and as Athletic Sales and Promotion Manager and Sports Communications Assistant at Lehigh University from 1997-99.

"A native of Houston, Jenkins earned his bachelor's degree in 1997 in broadcast journalism from Texas Tech University. In 2017, Jenkins was selected by faculty and alumni as an Outstanding Alumni Award winner. He served as commencement speaker for the 2018 Texas Tech graduating class. Jenkins was also a board member of several South Florida-based community organizations, including Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow, and YWCA Miami."

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Wednesday, the team announced the creation of two funds honoring Jenkins through the Miami Dolphins Foundation: the Jenkins Children's Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.

The Jenkins Children's Fund will be fully devoted to supporting his three children.

On the other hand, the  Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund. will be administered toward helping those through various organizations Jenkins loved and served.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross provided a $2 million contribution, $1 million committed to fully covering the Jenkins' three children's educational needs, and $1 million to continue his legacy of impact on people and the South Florida community.

The Jenkins family and the Miami Dolphins will also hold a public Celebration of Life ceremony, Monday, September 5. It is scheduled to be held at Hard Rock Stadium at 4 PM.

Donations can be made through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

For more information on Jenkins' Celebration of Life or any donations, click here.


