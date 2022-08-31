ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Bellevue Loop Trail to Remain Closed Through October

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (Papio NRD) and the City of Bellevue Public Works Department would like to remind all area residents that the Bellevue Loop Trail will remain closed until all remaining trail work and levee improvements on and around the trail are completed. The levee and trail...
BELLEVUE, NE
One person cited, one arrested after Rock Bluff Road crash

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on Rock Bluff Road. A Cadillac driven by Samantha Peterson, 36, of Nebraska City was traveling south behind the dam on Rock Bluff Road and collided with a Chevy Camaro driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Plattsmouth, as he entered the roadway from a driveway.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue, NE
Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
OMAHA, NE
Overnight work on West Dodge Road spills into morning commute: 6 First Alert Traffic update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning commuter traffic on one of the busiest roads in the Omaha-metro area was heavily impacted Friday after overnight work went into overtime. For much of the day Friday, the West Dodge Road elevated expressway was moving along pretty well for the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic. However, that was not the case for the morning commute as drivers approached the exit to eastbound Interstate 680.
OMAHA, NE
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th and Highway 33, just north of Sprague. Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for...
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
CASS COUNTY, NE
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Lancaster County farmer prepares for Pine Ridge Reservation clothing drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins recently returned home from a supply delivery to the South Dakota Pine Ridge Reservation, but his mind is already on the next trip. For the past several years, Hawkins, known as Farmer Bill by some in the community, has frequented the more than 400 mile patch of road that separates Lincoln from Pine Ridge. Hawkins tugged a trailer full of mattresses and homecoming dance dresses to the reservation this week, and he plans to haul hundreds of pairs of winter clothes up after Thanksgiving.
LINCOLN, NE
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
GRETNA, NE
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...

