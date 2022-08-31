Read full article on original website
bellevue.net
Bellevue Loop Trail to Remain Closed Through October
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (Papio NRD) and the City of Bellevue Public Works Department would like to remind all area residents that the Bellevue Loop Trail will remain closed until all remaining trail work and levee improvements on and around the trail are completed. The levee and trail...
News Channel Nebraska
One person cited, one arrested after Rock Bluff Road crash
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on Rock Bluff Road. A Cadillac driven by Samantha Peterson, 36, of Nebraska City was traveling south behind the dam on Rock Bluff Road and collided with a Chevy Camaro driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Plattsmouth, as he entered the roadway from a driveway.
Woman, juvenile injured after SUV goes airborne, lands on its top
HOLT COUNTY—A woman and 5-year-old were injured in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Murano driven by Deborah K. Winters, 59, Omaha, Nebraska, was northbound on Interstate 29 near the U.S. 59 exit. The vehicle traveled off...
klkntv.com
Car hurls onto its side after colliding with minivan near Lincoln school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A minivan and car collided Tuesday morning in Lincoln, hurling the car onto its side. This happened near 56th and A Streets, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nine units were called to the scene near Pius X Catholic High School. So far, it’s not clear what...
KETV.com
Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
WOWT
Overnight work on West Dodge Road spills into morning commute: 6 First Alert Traffic update
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning commuter traffic on one of the busiest roads in the Omaha-metro area was heavily impacted Friday after overnight work went into overtime. For much of the day Friday, the West Dodge Road elevated expressway was moving along pretty well for the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic. However, that was not the case for the morning commute as drivers approached the exit to eastbound Interstate 680.
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Monday. Officers were called to the Super Saver in north Grand Island just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD said officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings before the teen turned...
News Channel Nebraska
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th and Highway 33, just north of Sprague. Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for...
1011now.com
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
KETV.com
'I'll be back soon': Washington Co. deputy sheriff hurt in UTV accident eager to get back to work
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — One Washington County Deputy Sheriff is trying to get back to work after he was hurt on the job last month. KETV NewsWatch 7 talks with him about his determination to recover. Deputy Sheriff Austin Kelley was left with several major injuries, including a broken...
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
WOWT
Offutt Air Force Base 55th Wing to retire jet, welcome another
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 55th Wing with Offutt Air Force Base is retiring one jet and welcoming another. According to the 55th Wing, during a ceremony at Lincoln Airport Hangar 956 this Wednesday, a WC-135C jet with the tail number 2667 will be officially retired. Also during the ceremony,...
1011now.com
Lancaster County farmer prepares for Pine Ridge Reservation clothing drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins recently returned home from a supply delivery to the South Dakota Pine Ridge Reservation, but his mind is already on the next trip. For the past several years, Hawkins, known as Farmer Bill by some in the community, has frequented the more than 400 mile patch of road that separates Lincoln from Pine Ridge. Hawkins tugged a trailer full of mattresses and homecoming dance dresses to the reservation this week, and he plans to haul hundreds of pairs of winter clothes up after Thanksgiving.
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
doniphanherald.com
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating after man allegedly shoots self, dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in custody. According to Omaha Police, Saturday around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to a home near 78th and Mary Street for a man threatening to shoot himself. Officers got to the area around 7:39 a.m. and saw...
Omahawks air show draws interest, raises money for a good cause
Hundreds of planes took to the sky Monday for the air show, which raises money for charity, but what goes up must come down. Still, interest in the hobby is taking off.
