Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
850wftl.com
14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
The Citizen Online
2 Home Depot workers charged with ripping off their employer
Two employees of the Home Depot store in Peachtree City were recently arrested on felony theft charges. One of the men made fraudulent refund returns totaling more than $500. The other employee stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, removing items from the store and pretending that the merchandise had been purchased by customers.
Thief shot by officer after stabbing employee inside Macy’s at Mall of Georgia, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers shot a suspected thief they say stabbed a Macy’s employee at the Mall of Georgia. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that a suspect ran inside the Macy’s and started smashing counters inside the store and taking the jewelry.
Hours-long stand off at hotel ends with Henry County murder suspect in custody, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
GA city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
Car goes up in flames while parked at Alpharetta apartment complex
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — No one was injured when a car went up in flames in the parking lot of an Alpharetta apartment complex. Alpharetta firefighters were called to car fire at the Manchester at Mansell Apartments on Huntington Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
weisradio.com
Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart
An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
valdostatoday.com
Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case
MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
Driver charged in fiery crash that caused I-285 to shut down for over 14 hours
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department has charged the driver accused of causing a traffic nightmare Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 285 WB near Ashford Dunwoody Road around 3 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they arrived,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for 'critically missing' Henry County woman
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County law enforcement are searching for a woman considered "critically missing." Police said Destiny Tyus, who has a developmental condition and requires care, was reported missing at around 4:18 p.m. from Legends Trace in McDonough. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has no...
CBS 46
Bizarre toilet-clogger reportedly causes thousands of dollars worth of damages
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person responsible for entering two separate homes under construction and causing thousands of dollars worth of damages. Police said the incident happened on Aug. 22 and 23 when an unknown individual entered two separate unfinished dwellings...
Man sentenced to prison after fatal punch during drunken bar brawl in Canton
CANTON, Ga. — A drunken brawl at a popular Canton sports bar that turned deadly back in 2019 has reached its conclusion. Earlier this month, prosecutors say that 34-year-old Gary Matthew Allen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for punching 48-year-old Leon Paul Danzis twice. Danzis ultimately died from the injuries he sustained from those punches.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man struck by SUV on Court Square
A Griffin man was injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a Ford Escape on the corner of North Court Square and Jackson Street. According to reports from the Newnan Police Department, the driver of the Ford Escape turned onto Jackson Street and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was...
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
WRDW-TV
Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical
AUGUSTA, Ga. - In two months, Augusta will have one of only four Level 1 trauma centers in the state. Wellstar-owned Atlanta Medical Center announced Wednesday it will shut down on Nov. 1 after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. “For several years, Wellstar has...
