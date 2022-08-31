HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

