ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

14-year-old charged with setting fire at Walmart

PEACHTREE CITY, GA– — A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after authorities say she purposely set a Walmart on fire. The incident occurred at the Walmart on 2717 West Hwy 54 on Aug. 24. Officials say they were called to the store around 7:20 p.m. due to a...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

2 Home Depot workers charged with ripping off their employer

Two employees of the Home Depot store in Peachtree City were recently arrested on felony theft charges. One of the men made fraudulent refund returns totaling more than $500. The other employee stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, removing items from the store and pretending that the merchandise had been purchased by customers.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, GA
11Alive

Hours-long stand off at hotel ends with Henry County murder suspect in custody, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long standoff at a hotel came to an end Friday night with the arrest of a Henry County murder suspect, the sheriff's office said. Authorities were called to the Home2 Suites by Hilton along Mill Road in McDonough around 5 p.m. after they got word of a man believed to be connected with a deadly shooting from earlier this summer, according to Chief Deputy Mike Yarborough with the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Small Child Dies in Accident Involving Tractor in Rockmart

An eleven month old was killed in an accident involving a tractor on private property in Rockmart earlier this week; according to the Rome-News Tribune first responders were called to the scene shortly after 6:00pm Tuesday (August 30th). It remains unclear just what led to the child receiving fatal injuries...
ROCKMART, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Fire Rescue#Walmart Supercenter#Wsb Tv
valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for 'critically missing' Henry County woman

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County law enforcement are searching for a woman considered "critically missing." Police said Destiny Tyus, who has a developmental condition and requires care, was reported missing at around 4:18 p.m. from Legends Trace in McDonough. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds. She has no...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man struck by SUV on Court Square

A Griffin man was injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a Ford Escape on the corner of North Court Square and Jackson Street. According to reports from the Newnan Police Department, the driver of the Ford Escape turned onto Jackson Street and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was...
NEWNAN, GA
WRDW-TV

Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In two months, Augusta will have one of only four Level 1 trauma centers in the state. Wellstar-owned Atlanta Medical Center announced Wednesday it will shut down on Nov. 1 after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. “For several years, Wellstar has...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy