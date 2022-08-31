ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 3

CABubbaDAWG
5d ago

G.O.A.T. As a kid I’d get up extra early on Saturday to finish my chores so that I could turn on my transistor radio in time for “Now Get the Picture”! Always painted the canvas as a great radio man did in those days.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes

Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: Right now, it's a 3-team race for the national title

It’s difficult to overlook a defending national champion, but does anyone else get the impression that maybe we all jumped the gun on the two primary contenders for the 2022 title a bit?. All offseason, the talk was that the College Football Playoff will run through Tuscaloosa, Ala., and...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Scott
Person
Larry Munson
dawgnation.com

Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene

Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years. The convergence of those two events...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Bulldogs Football#American Football#College Football#The Call You May#Dawgs
wrwh.com

Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered

(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia

A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
SPARTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it

(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
CUMMING, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
accesswdun.com

Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man

Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy