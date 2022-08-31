Read full article on original website
CABubbaDAWG
5d ago
G.O.A.T. As a kid I’d get up extra early on Saturday to finish my chores so that I could turn on my transistor radio in time for “Now Get the Picture”! Always painted the canvas as a great radio man did in those days.
2
Why Mykel Williams started in his first career Georgia football game: ‘He’s going to be very good’
Georgia had not started a true freshman in the opening game of the season since 2018 when Tyson Campbell accomplished the feat. The Bulldogs have signed a top-4 recruiting class in the past four recruiting cycles, but none of those touted recruits had been able to find immediate playing time.
Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes
Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
Georgia football: Right now, it's a 3-team race for the national title
It’s difficult to overlook a defending national champion, but does anyone else get the impression that maybe we all jumped the gun on the two primary contenders for the 2022 title a bit?. All offseason, the talk was that the College Football Playoff will run through Tuscaloosa, Ala., and...
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Words About Kirby, Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs were the focus of some eye-popping comments from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Monday. The No. 3 Bulldogs’ 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon Saturday was the topic of conversation, and the ESPN analyst certainly had something to say about the Dawgs.
Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene
Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years. The convergence of those two events...
College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video
It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
Shelby Cobra | Spotted in Alpharetta, Georgia
My Aunt spotted this outside her apartment building. The dude who owns it evidently used to work for Shelby. This is an amazing car. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered
(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
A historic Black-owned barbershop with murals inside discovered in Georgia
A community revitalization group has uncovered forgotten Black barbershop and murals in an alleyway in Sparta, Georgia. Dream Streets Sparta was removing plywood from the front and back entrances of an alley between two buildings on Broad Street when they discovered an old African American barbershop and hand-painted murals. "The...
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it
(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
Wife talks grief, love and life after losing Gainesville firefighter husband in boating accident
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Alyssa Patterson grew up buried in books. Reading was one of her first loves. It wasn't until 2022 that she would come to write her very own novel, about her latest love: Chandler Patterson. It's a true story about the love she had with him, and the love they lost in a short time span.
