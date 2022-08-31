Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Chuco Relic Is Turning 10 & Celebrating With A 915 Chuco Fiesta
915 Day is right around the corner and so is the 10-year anniversary of everyone’s favorite local souvenir store, Chuco Relic. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chuco Relic will be celebrating OTHER businesses with a weeks long Chuco Fiesta. “We’re going to be celebrating our Chuco Fiesta which is...
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy
EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
Labor Day weekend festivals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Downtown Fiesta de las Luces is Back in September
After a small summer break, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17, 2022!. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD), the free event returns strong with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment.
Best Mini-Road Trips To Take During Labor Day Weekend According El Pasoans
The Labor Day weekend is upon us and for most people this means a three, or even a four-day weekend!. With this extra time off, most people will be planning to relax with family or friends. There are plenty of events going on in and around El Paso that locals can enjoy, but if you’re like me and you want to spend the extra days off out of El Paso then let’s talk mini-road trips!
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
El Paso Zoo Throwing Savannah the Elephant a Jumbo Sized Birthday Bash
The El Paso Zoo is having a bash this month that is 70 years in the making. Savannah, the El Paso Zoo's largest resident and one of the oldest elephants on the planet, is turning the big 7-0. They grow up so fast. Savannah was born in the wild and...
El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
‘The Candyman Can’ joins ‘Wild Coyotee’ on Mesilla plaza
Dakota Dukes Wild Coyotee and The Candyman Can candy store are only steps apart from each other and directly across the street from La Posta de Mesilla on the plaza in Mesilla. Owners Bob and Sandy White opened the Wild Coyotee in January 2021 and added The Candyman Can last...
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather for Labor Day weekend
El Paso is expecting pleasant weather for this Labor Day weekend. There is a chance for a possible storm Saturday through Monday, but the possibilities are very limited. Temperatures are expected to stay below average and in the upper 80s. Tropical moisture is expected to impact El Paso later next...
Don’t Call it a Paleta Shot Outside of El Paso
A paleta shot is one of my favorites to ask for on a night out. It's sweet, it's got just the right amount of alcohol to get the party started, and apparently, they're only an El Paso thing!. I never even questioned if paleta shots were known outside of the...
3 Amusement Parks Near West Texas To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend!
You don't have to head to Dallas or San Antonio to find an amusement park. Yes, those cities have awesome amusement parks and have the BIG ONES. But, did you know here in Midland Odessa we are actually a drive away from amusement parks to the North and West of us? Yes, and 2 of the 3 are just 2 to 3 hours away! Hit one up this Labor Day Weekend!
Meet The Adorable Cat Residents of the Plaza Theatre and UTEP
Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
KVIA
Crews prepare to bring injured hiked down the Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas -- Rescue crews are trying to help a person with an injured leg on the western side of the Franklin Mountains. The call came out at 2:20 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Texas bicyclist deaths continue to climb; TxDOT campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT will deploy highly visible “walking billboards” on Sep. 6 in high-traffic areas to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to safely share the road. In El Paso, there were 158 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 15 fatalities and 37 serious injuries. The city also saw 48 traffic […]
