ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso

Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso County, TX
Lifestyle
City
Socorro, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Government
City
San Elizario, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy

EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Labor Day weekend festivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Downtown Fiesta de las Luces is Back in September

After a small summer break, the Downtown Fiesta de las Luces presented by WellMed and United Healthcare returns on Saturday, September 17, 2022!. Produced by the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD), the free event returns strong with food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and the popular Lucha Libre entertainment.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Best Mini-Road Trips To Take During Labor Day Weekend According El Pasoans

The Labor Day weekend is upon us and for most people this means a three, or even a four-day weekend!. With this extra time off, most people will be planning to relax with family or friends. There are plenty of events going on in and around El Paso that locals can enjoy, but if you’re like me and you want to spend the extra days off out of El Paso then let’s talk mini-road trips!
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Baker
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘The Candyman Can’ joins ‘Wild Coyotee’ on Mesilla plaza

Dakota Dukes Wild Coyotee and The Candyman Can candy store are only steps apart from each other and directly across the street from La Posta de Mesilla on the plaza in Mesilla. Owners Bob and Sandy White opened the Wild Coyotee in January 2021 and added The Candyman Can last...
MESILLA, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#The Ghosts#Nightclub#Most Haunted#Ghost#The De Soto Hotel
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather for Labor Day weekend

El Paso is expecting pleasant weather for this Labor Day weekend. There is a chance for a possible storm Saturday through Monday, but the possibilities are very limited. Temperatures are expected to stay below average and in the upper 80s. Tropical moisture is expected to impact El Paso later next...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Meet The Adorable Cat Residents of the Plaza Theatre and UTEP

Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Texas bicyclist deaths continue to climb; TxDOT campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT will deploy highly visible “walking billboards” on Sep. 6 in high-traffic areas to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to safely share the road. In El Paso, there were 158 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 15 fatalities and 37 serious injuries. The city also saw 48 traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy