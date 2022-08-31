Read full article on original website
golhu.com
LHU Athletics Weekend Preview (Friday, Sept. 2)
The weekend (Friday, Sept. 2 – Sunday, Sept. 4) is here and the Bald Eagles' athletic schedule is a busy one. In all, six of nine Lock Haven fall athletic teams will be in action, and five of those teams will compete at home. Highlighting the home schedule this...
wellsboroathletics.com
Junior High Hornets fall to Athens.
The Wellsboro Junior High Football team suffered a 36-6 loss to Athens on Thursday, September 1 to start their season. Syler Pietrzyk had Wellsboro's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. "Athens is a tougher football team right now. They clearly wanted the game more and it showed in their effort,"...
University Park Airport adds flights for football season
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penn State 2022 football season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 and fans are eager to make their way through crowds and into the stands. With the upcoming games and fans eager to get into the stands to watch the team, University Park Airport is adding a flight to […]
Crews respond after plane leaves runway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency. According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency. The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According […]
Bellefonte road reopens after motorcycle, vehicle crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A motorcycle and vehicle accident has temporarily closed West Lamb Street in Bellefonte Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened just behind Gamble Mill and minor injuries were reported.
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
golhu.com
Men’s soccer falls in road matchup with Mercyhurst
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven University men's soccer team (0-3) traveled to face Mercyhurst (3-0) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East West crossover action, but fell to the home team as the Lakers claimed the victory, 1-0. The Bald Eagles and the Lakers entered the matchup as defending PSAC regular season champions from their respective divisions.
thehomepagenetwork.com
The Home Page Network
BLOSSBURG — Last week Coach Tyler Sechrist said he wanted to start faster. Well the Warriors certainly did that as they shut out North Penn-Mansfield 53-0 on Friday night. “It feels good. It was different coming out here on a thursday night, but I thought they performed well. They...
therecord-online.com
Centre County mother and daughter located
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police say a previously missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been located and are safe. Police provided no additional information, other than to say they were found safe on Wednesday. Police had posted word on Aug. 17 that Crystal Oburn,...
Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
abc27.com
Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
