Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO