Herald and News
Western Wildfires
A raging California wildfire has displaced thousands of people in the small community of Weed about 50 miles south of the Oregon border. The flames raced from Roseburg Forest Products, which makes wood products, into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives on Friday afternoon. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6 square miles by Saturday morning and was 20% contained. At least two people were injured in the fire. California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.
Increased SNAP benefits continue in September
The majority of SNAP benefits recipients in Oregon will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in September. Approximately 433,000 SNAP households are estimated to receive an additional $69 million in extra food benefits during this month. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Sept. 3, 2022
Patrolmen McLoughlin and Brandenburg reclining comfortably in the curb in front of the Central School Wednesday afternoon earned $110 for the city. That sum was paid in the police court yesterday by the following autoists who were charged by the officers with driving past the school at a speed exceeding 12 miles per hour.
