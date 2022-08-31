Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control

Funny how I or anyone I know is never surveyed or polled, but yet the left always want to portray the "majority" of people think the way they do. I guess that's true if you only asked the indoctrinated and not those of us that still believe in America.
These "surveys" are designed to further the political agenda of those attempting to pass a bill. They purposely tilt the "survey" to encourage support because "the majority" agrees with them. Don't be fooled by these technics.
this is why Oregon wants to move the Idaho borders all these people that want more gun laws and more gun control all live in Portland Eugene Salem and those parts the majority of the total of Oregon's want to keep our gun rights we agree with background checks and just better enforcement of current gun laws we do not blame the gun when a criminal gets one and goes shooting other people we need more law abiding citizens with concealed carry and proper training the government has infringed enough on our second amendment rights enough is enough they are going beyond common Sense gun rights they're getting into infringement because they don't know the difference between a semi-automatic and a automatic they do not know or distinguish between a law abiding citizen and a criminal
Comments / 97