3-year-old killed after car overturns in Morgan Co.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A child was killed in a car crash after the vehicle he was in overturned in Morgan County. Larry Lunnin, 40, of Rocky Mount was driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler with a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy on Route W Saturday when the vehicle left the right side of the […]
lakeexpo.com
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
lakeexpo.com
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
KYTV
Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver. Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
kwos.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Arrest made in Camden County homicide
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) An arrest has been made in a recent Camden County homicide investigation. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified late Thursday night from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office that they had Jordan F. Jones in custody. The Sheriff's Office says Jones was later turned into the custody of Camden County The post Arrest made in Camden County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton
A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
Laclede Record
Charges filed in Lebanon homicide
A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
lakeexpo.com
Susan Kay Walters (September 4, 1959 - August 29, 2022)
Susan Kay “Susie” Walters, age 62, of Versailles, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Golden Age Living Center in Stover. She was born September 4, 1959, in Sedalia, Missouri, a daughter of Milo Milton “Mike” and Marcelle (Holman) Homan. She was united in marriage...
