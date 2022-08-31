The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.

MORGAN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO