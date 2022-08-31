Oregon joins western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline

A raging California wildfire has displaced thousands of people in the small community of Weed about 50 miles south of the Oregon border. The flames raced from Roseburg Forest Products, which makes wood products, into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives on Friday afternoon. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6 square miles by Saturday morning and was 20% contained. At least two people were injured in the fire. California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.

WEED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO