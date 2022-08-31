ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam: Drake Maye, Pull Up a Chair

BOONE, N.C. — After winning what he called the longest and wildest event of his young football career, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye walked in for his postgame media session at Appalachian State and surveyed the setup in front of him, the recording devices and television microphones arranged and waiting on a table.
THE MORNING AFTER…NORTH CAROLINA

There were more than 40,000 people watching Appalachian State and North Carolina battle on Saturday, and no matter the different allegiances or biased perceptions, there’s one unanimous statement all would make afterwards – “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”. App State led 21-7 early in...
