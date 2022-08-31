ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

nypressnews.com

1 killed, 1 wounded in McKinley Park shooting

A person was being questioned after two people were shot, one fatally, Monday night in McKinley Park on the South Side. The victims were inside a vehicle at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

3 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago shootings during Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and 12 others are wounded in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 42. In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 24, was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park Friday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man shot on busy River North street

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the middle of a busy street in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Saturday evening. Just before 9 p.m. the 38-year-old man was driving south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and an unknown man insided fired four shots into the victim’s vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man fatally stabbed during altercation in South Shore

A man was stabbed to death during an altercation Saturday morning in South Shore. The man, 38, was in an argument with a female offender about 7:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 69th Street when she began stabbing him, Chicago police said. He suffered multiple stab wounds and...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in West Loop overnight. Police said the victim was walking southbound, in the 0-100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m., when a dark-colored vehicle struck him. The victim was pronounced dead on the...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Antioch firefighter injured while battling blaze at RV service center

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a RV service center Saturday evening. The fire happened at the Gander RV Service Center Of Antioch located at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 173. The Antioch Fire Department said crews responded to a...
ANTIOCH, IL
nypressnews.com

Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Park Ridge, police say

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) — Shots were fired during a possible catalytic converter theft in suburban Park Ridge Saturday morning, police said. Officers were called to the 1000 blk. of Granville Avenue at around 7:30 a.m., according to a release from the Park Ridge Police Department. A victim on...
PARK RIDGE, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser

CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I...
CHICAGO, IL

