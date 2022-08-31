Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
nypressnews.com
1 killed, 1 wounded in McKinley Park shooting
A person was being questioned after two people were shot, one fatally, Monday night in McKinley Park on the South Side. The victims were inside a vehicle at about 7:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man suffered...
nypressnews.com
3 dead, 12 wounded in Chicago shootings during Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and 12 others are wounded in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 42. In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 24, was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park Friday evening.
nypressnews.com
Man shot on busy River North street
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot in the middle of a busy street in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Saturday evening. Just before 9 p.m. the 38-year-old man was driving south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and an unknown man insided fired four shots into the victim’s vehicle.
nypressnews.com
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in South Shore
A man was stabbed to death during an altercation Saturday morning in South Shore. The man, 38, was in an argument with a female offender about 7:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 69th Street when she began stabbing him, Chicago police said. He suffered multiple stab wounds and...
nypressnews.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in West Loop overnight. Police said the victim was walking southbound, in the 0-100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 5:15 a.m., when a dark-colored vehicle struck him. The victim was pronounced dead on the...
nypressnews.com
Antioch firefighter injured while battling blaze at RV service center
ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a RV service center Saturday evening. The fire happened at the Gander RV Service Center Of Antioch located at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 173. The Antioch Fire Department said crews responded to a...
nypressnews.com
Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Park Ridge, police say
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) — Shots were fired during a possible catalytic converter theft in suburban Park Ridge Saturday morning, police said. Officers were called to the 1000 blk. of Granville Avenue at around 7:30 a.m., according to a release from the Park Ridge Police Department. A victim on...
nypressnews.com
Labor Day 2022: Naperville, Schaumburg parade organizers focus on safety
CHICAGO (WLS) — A Labor Day parade is underway in west suburban Naperville Monday morning, and security is top-of-mind. Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Naperville, including Main Street, to hold the annual parade, which is part of the city’s annual Last Fling. There are marching...
nypressnews.com
‘Lowly personal attacks’ | Gov. Abbott responds to Chicago mayor’s comments on sending migrants to her city
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas continues to send migrants to cities across the country in response to what politicians are calling a humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Greg Abbott and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continue to go toe-to-toe over the plan. Abbott recently added Chicago to the...
nypressnews.com
Watch Live: Mayor Lightfoot to hold press conference at Union Station
CHICAGO — According to the Mayor’s Press Office, Mayor Lightfoot and city leaders will be holding a 6 p.m. media availability at Union Station. No other information was made available.
nypressnews.com
Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser
CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I...
