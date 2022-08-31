Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Saudi Arabia is telling oil markets that OPEC+ is still in charge - and don't you forget that, says top energy analyst
Saudi Arabia want markets to remember that OPEC+ is in control, energy analyst Amrita Sen told CNBC. "We've had mostly algos trading this market, and you've seen huge volatility," she said. The Saudi government has signaled in recent days the OPEC+ could cut production. Saudi Arabia is signaling to oil...
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises
Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
Oil prices slump again, hit by demand concerns
NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended their slide on Wednesday, led lower by worries that the global economy would slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Friday on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China's COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy continued to limit gains.
Stocks struggle, oil down, on rate and recession fears
NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stocks fell again on Wednesday, as expectations that central banks on both sides of the Atlantic will likely raise borrowing costs again next month soured sentiment and stoked recession fears, which dragged oil prices below $90 a barrel. Wall Street struggled to hang on to...
Stock Market Today: Dow Slides as Rate Hike Jitters Cool Bullish Bets
Investing.com -- The Dow slipped Wednesday after struggling to hold early-day gains as Federal Reserve officials talk up rate hikes to keep bullish bets on the sideline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.8%, or 280 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Big tech...
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
Corn set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop worries
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged lower on Wednesday amid a broad decline in world markets, although the grain was poised for its biggest monthly climb in six months as declining U.S. and European crop prospects supported prices. Wheat and soybeans slid on expectations of higher global supplies.
Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rising Today
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rallied as much as 3.1% by 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rebound was higher crude prices. After slumping for several days, crude oil prices bounced back on Friday. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, was up as much as 3% before notching a 0.3% gain to close at $86.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, closed a bit higher, rising 0.7% to $93.02 per barrel.
OPEC-Watchers Expect Steady Output
OPEC+ is expected to keep output steady when it meets next week, anticipating that oil markets will recover from a recent price rout and tighten by year-end. Group leader Saudi Arabia floated the option of a production cut last week in order to stabilize crude-futures markets, and received enthusiastic backing from other members. Oil prices have suffered their longest run of losses since 2020 on fears over the strength of the global economy, imperiling the unprecedented windfall that OPEC+ nations are enjoying this year.
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
U.S. stocks eye fifth day of losses as China lockdown adds to market’s worries
U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as news of another COVID lockdown in China revived concerns about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. S&P 500 retreated 25 points, or 0.6%, to 3,928. Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 154 points, or 0.5%, to 31,355. Nasdaq Composite fell 108 points,...
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 2.21%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Gas & Water, General Financial and Foods & Drugs sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 added 2.21%, while the SBF 120 index climbed 2.18%. The best performers of...
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
Why Flying Car Stocks Fell in August
Few emerging industries seem more inspired by science fiction than battery-powered personal aircraft. So perhaps it is no surprise that in a market where investors are fleeing from pre-revenue, speculative investments, so-called "flying car" stocks have taken it on the chin. In August, shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) fell...
