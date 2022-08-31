ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks struggle, oil down, on rate and recession fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stocks fell again on Wednesday, as expectations that central banks on both sides of the Atlantic will likely raise borrowing costs again next month soured sentiment and stoked recession fears, which dragged oil prices below $90 a barrel. Wall Street struggled to hang on to...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Slides as Rate Hike Jitters Cool Bullish Bets

Investing.com -- The Dow slipped Wednesday after struggling to hold early-day gains as Federal Reserve officials talk up rate hikes to keep bullish bets on the sideline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.8%, or 280 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Big tech...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August. The Dow traded up 0.85% to 31,924.14 while the NASDAQ rose 0.97% to 11,899.68. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.97% to 4,005.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.5% on...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Corn set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop worries

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged lower on Wednesday amid a broad decline in world markets, although the grain was poised for its biggest monthly climb in six months as declining U.S. and European crop prospects supported prices. Wheat and soybeans slid on expectations of higher global supplies.
AGRICULTURE
NASDAQ

Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rallied as much as 3.1% by 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rebound was higher crude prices. After slumping for several days, crude oil prices bounced back on Friday. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, was up as much as 3% before notching a 0.3% gain to close at $86.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, closed a bit higher, rising 0.7% to $93.02 per barrel.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

OPEC-Watchers Expect Steady Output

OPEC+ is expected to keep output steady when it meets next week, anticipating that oil markets will recover from a recent price rout and tighten by year-end. Group leader Saudi Arabia floated the option of a production cut last week in order to stabilize crude-futures markets, and received enthusiastic backing from other members. Oil prices have suffered their longest run of losses since 2020 on fears over the strength of the global economy, imperiling the unprecedented windfall that OPEC+ nations are enjoying this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85

Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NASDAQ

2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday

Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
STOCKS
investing.com

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 2.21%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Gas & Water, General Financial and Foods & Drugs sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 added 2.21%, while the SBF 120 index climbed 2.18%. The best performers of...
STOCKS
investing.com

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Flying Car Stocks Fell in August

Few emerging industries seem more inspired by science fiction than battery-powered personal aircraft. So perhaps it is no surprise that in a market where investors are fleeing from pre-revenue, speculative investments, so-called "flying car" stocks have taken it on the chin. In August, shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) fell...
