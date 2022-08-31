Read full article on original website
I've never really been a fall enthusiast. My love for the giant Home Depot skeleton aside, I've always been someone who clings to the last dregs of summer. I'm still two weeks away from my final beach vacation of the season, and I don't think I've worn long pants since Memorial Day. I do love Halloween, but more in a barely-clothed-gay way than a chilly-and-spooky way.
The typical packet of instant ramen, conjures up memories of noodles with an unsettling yellow tinge, lackluster latchkey kid meals, or late-night college debauchery. But it’s certainly never been considered gourmet—until maybe now. A-Sha, the Taiwanese dry noodle brand that has partnered with Momofuku and collaborated with Sanrio for Hello Kitty-branded noodles, is trying to change that image.
