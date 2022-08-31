I've never really been a fall enthusiast. My love for the giant Home Depot skeleton aside, I've always been someone who clings to the last dregs of summer. I'm still two weeks away from my final beach vacation of the season, and I don't think I've worn long pants since Memorial Day. I do love Halloween, but more in a barely-clothed-gay way than a chilly-and-spooky way.

