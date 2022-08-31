Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
John Petrucci talks buying and selling guitars: “I’m completely illiterate in the world of vintage guitars and Les Pauls and Strats and all that stuff”
Dream Theater’s magus of the fretboard on the Les Paul copy that sparked his love of humbuckers and why he might give Django a run for his money…. This month’s guest in our regular buying and selling column is the big kahuna of prog-metal guitar, John Petrucci of Dream Theater. He is a player whose relationship with the electric guitar is more developmental than curatorial, having worked in lockstep with Ernie Ball Music Man on his own signature guitar series.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Japan revives some of the brand’s boldest-looking Stratocasters with the Limited International Color series
Maui Blue, Morocco Red and Monaco Yellow headline the drop, which was created using the same color templates and product drawings that informed the original 1980s range. After turning heads with Scandal’s stellar 15th anniversary signature guitars last month, Fender Japan has continued its red-hot form by unveiling the Limited International Color range of Stratocasters.
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars expands its roasted maple necks and fanned fret options in latest 11-strong drop
Solar sure knows how to do a guitar drop. In true Solar fashion, the metal guitar brand – which is owned by YouTuber and Swedish shredder Ola Englund – has debuted 11 fresh models, which bolster its collection of fanned fret and roasted maple neck-equipped axes. Highlights from...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Hammertone pedals review
What the Hammertone series lacks in versatility it makes up for in practicality and tone – and delivers great value for money. Color co‑ordinated LEDs. Delay modulations are set up badly as shipped. - Reverb has no spring emulation. - Distortion and Metal pedals are too similar. Fender...
Guitar World Magazine
Daredevil Pedals promises optimal tonal definition with germanium and silicon transistor-loaded Aces Hybrid Amplifier pedal
No frills boost pedal aims to deliver a blend of warm and biting tones via two tonally distinct transistors and a sole output knob. Chicago-based boutique pedal producer Daredevil Pedals has unveiled the Aces Hybrid Amplifier boost pedal, which utilizes both germanium and silicon transistors to harness “optimal tonal definition and response”.
Guitar World Magazine
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl: "Through Kurt, I saw the beauty of minimalism and the importance of music that's stripped down. That's more powerful"
In this 1997 GW interview, Grohl discusses how Nirvana shaped his songwriting approach, the impact of Taylor Hawkins, and a then-new song of his called Everlong. The following interview with the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Pat Smear was originally published in the August 1997 issue of Guitar World. In...
Guitar World Magazine
Push your skills to the limit with 5 Steve Morse licks
Although Steve Morse deserves full shred credentials for his incredible speed and dexterity on the instrument, he has always resided outside of the genre. His history with Dixie Dregs and Kansas means he has carved his own niche with a mixture of classical, country and classic rock, combined with a ferocious alternate picking style that makes most shred guitarists weep.
